Lactation Consultant Susan Bremmer

Lactation Consultant Susan Bremmer (left) specializes in providing educational breastfeeding services to parents and caregivers as Lake Havasu City’s primary lactation management specialist. Bremmer is an Internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and currently meets with families at Havasu Rainbow Pediatrics as well as through home visits.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

With National Breastfeeding Month coming into its last week, parents and caregivers now have a source within Lake Havasu City to utilize for their breastfeeding needs. Lactation Consultant Susan Bremmer is helping to bring awareness to the city about the services she offers and how she is working to bridge the gap between parents and providers. Bremmer, who says she is the first provider of her kind in Havasu, is adamant about educating the public about breastfeeding and the benefits it provides for families.

Families looking to begin or continue their breastfeeding journey with their children can now seek help locally. Parents and caregivers can be seen through Havasu Rainbow Pediatrics as well as through home visits. Bremmer says there has been an influx of young children within the city, noting that Dr. Oyas sees between two to three newborns at his Mesquite location on a daily basis.

