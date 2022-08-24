With National Breastfeeding Month coming into its last week, parents and caregivers now have a source within Lake Havasu City to utilize for their breastfeeding needs. Lactation Consultant Susan Bremmer is helping to bring awareness to the city about the services she offers and how she is working to bridge the gap between parents and providers. Bremmer, who says she is the first provider of her kind in Havasu, is adamant about educating the public about breastfeeding and the benefits it provides for families.
Families looking to begin or continue their breastfeeding journey with their children can now seek help locally. Parents and caregivers can be seen through Havasu Rainbow Pediatrics as well as through home visits. Bremmer says there has been an influx of young children within the city, noting that Dr. Oyas sees between two to three newborns at his Mesquite location on a daily basis.
“They do not have lactation services. There’s lots of babies here but we haven’t had the services for the babies before,” Bremmer added. “If I was a brand new mother down here, I would probably be terrified.”
With an extensive medical background, Bremmer became licensed as a lactation consultant in 2002 when she gained her IBCLC certification. She reopened her private practice after relocating to Havasu with her husband two years ago forgoing her original decision to retire. Bremmer notes that the need she witnessed in the city drove her to begin practicing again in order to serve local families.
Bremmer states that finding families has been difficult since residents are not familiar with her job title or what her position as a lactation consultant entails. After making the decision to begin practicing again, Bremmer created promotional handouts to be distributed to birthing parents within Havasu Regional Medical Center and other care providers. The brochures and business cards provide parents with contact information and notify them of signs that warrant a call to the lactation specialist such as pain during breastfeeding or having to supplement with formula.
Concerning this year’s baby formula shortage that left families who were dependent on the manufactured food with no readily available options, Bremmer says that breastfeeding could be an alternative for formula-fed infants. She further adds that stimulating a mother’s breastmilk can be a process that requires the mother to actively work at reestablishing her milk supply.
“There are a lot of mothers that could have restarted their milk supply if they could have talked to a lactation consultant and been able to go back in but they have to be willing to put the work in for it. They’ve got to get the milk back up,” Bremmer continued.
A Havasu mother who first spoke back in May about how the formula shortage had affected her now-8-month-old son is continuing to struggle with finding the correct formula that is needed for her son’s sensitivities. Cara Hesch says she did not supplement with breastmilk during this time but adds that her son has begun to take solid food in addition to his formula.
“It’s still a nightmare. I can find it sometimes and most of the time I’m having to get something else that either makes him sick or he won’t drink it,” Hesch explained. “I’m worried he’s lacking nutrients that the formula provides.”
Through the additional lactation services that are now available to mothers like Hesch, parents can find support and education about where to begin with breastfeeding. Bremmer notes that she will conduct home visits for parents who desperately need her services, although a travel surcharge will be applied to the cost of their visit.
During a home visit, Bremmer will weigh the baby before and after their feedings to gauge how much milk the baby is taking in from their mother. She will then discuss how the baby is positioned during a nursing session and view how the mother normally nurses her child.
“I try to follow her through and adjust to it,” Bremmer said. “I want her to show me what she has been doing because most of the time, what she’s been doing she’s been doing it for a reason.”
Although Bremmer says she is the first lactation consultant practicing in the area, this does not hinder her from wanting to connect with other care providers who treat young patients and their families. She plans to learn more about other help that is available for parents such as The Clothes Closet and other community organizations that can supplement the services she offers.
“I want them to know that I am here and that I’m available to help them. Breastfeeding isn’t always natural,” Bremmer said. “Even though it’s a natural food, it’s not always natural because it’s a learned skill. I want them to know that I’m here and available.”
To learn more about Susan Bremmer’s lactation services, visit her website at www.simplybreastfed.com or call (303) 810-2669.
