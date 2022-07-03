Nestled on the north side of Lake Havasu City, Junk Hunnies provides community members with vintage finds, furniture reupholstery and monthly art classes.
Owner Meena Roberts bought the store, formerly known as Down Home Vintage, after the previous owner was planning on relocating from the area. Roberts, who had been a vendor at the store for two and half years, became the new owner in July of 2021. After the transition, a store rebranding was made along with a name change.
“There are so many awesome vendors in this store that I just didn’t want them to not have anywhere to go,” Roberts said. “I decided to just buy the place.”
Amongst the variety of products offered by Junk Hunnies, customers can find decor items that match vintage or modern styles. Roberts also says she carries products that suit customers who are looking for industrial-style items. The store owner also offers custom, repurposed and upcycled furnishings.
“I have this pew that’s out of a church and it’s over 100 years old,” Roberts described. “I have some antique pieces that are not refinished. There are some antiques that make it in here that we don’t feel right painting over because they are so pretty.”
With inventory from 10 women vendors, Roberts says that each vendor offers customers an array of styles and items to choose from. This, in turn, lessens the competition that some vendors may face when selling items in a storefront.
“They all bring a little something different,” Roberts added. “Nobody has to compete with another vendor for a sale here.”
Roberts credits her high turnover rate to the store’s loyal customer base. With a following of 2,600 on Junk Hunnies Facebook page, Roberts says this adds to the number of purchases that are made. Those who are considered to be snowbirds often make stops at Junk Hunnies when they arrive back to Havasu.
“I’ll post it on Facebook and it’s gone before it even comes into the shop,” Roberts said. “We’ve sold furniture to people that have taken it back to Idaho, Montana and Iowa. I have a lot of ladies that will drive in from California to pick up furniture.”
Locals can choose to participate in two art classes that are currently offered by Roberts. These include a card making class that is held three times a month and a paint class that is held two to three times a month. Roberts focuses on making her classes affordable for anyone who wants to join. A maximum limit of 10 people is usually allotted for each available class.
“Sometimes, [I have] a paint class like this where I supply you with everything and then you come and make something and take it,” Roberts said. “We call it a make and take class.”
Additionally, Roberts allows customers to bring in a small piece of furniture that they can paint with her guidance.
“They can take home the finished product and feel a little bit more comfortable,” Roberts continued. “Painting furniture is really intimidating to some people. I like to give them all the tools and we have the paint here.”
Creating a fun and welcoming atmosphere is what Roberts aims for when hosting her art classes. She believes that having an inviting environment for her customers will foster a positive experience at her store.
“I want it to be a fun place for women and kids to come and have a good time,” Roberts said. “I want everybody to enjoy the class, come in here and feel like it’s home.”
Junk Hunnies is located at 2089 W. Acoma Blvd in Suite 102. Store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Updates for July art classes will be posted on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/junkhunnies.
