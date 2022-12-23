Relocating from New Jersey five years ago, Jim Loeber found himself working throughout Lake Havasu City as a military benefits advisor. His position as a reserve component transition assistance advisor allows him to assist veterans living within Mohave County with accessing the federal benefits available to them.
A few of the typical benefits that veterans can receive assistance with include employment, legal, education, financial and relocation services. Veterans can also find help with state and local benefits, health and life insurance, physical and mental health support, and the Disabled Veterans Program.
Working and living amongst the lakeside town that houses over 7,000 veteran residents, Loeber eventually transferred to Bullhead City after securing a property better suited for the horses in his care. Loeber adds that his work is now conducted within a thousand-mile radius and has included visits to Tempe, Buckeye and Southern California.
The multitude of veterans benefits available are often not taken advantage of by those who are entitled to them, Loeber said. Veterans that decide to further seek out their benefits can work with Loeber and his team of over 100 associates stationed throughout the country to learn more about each one.
“If I can’t answer their question, I have 120 professionals across the country, including the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration, that can answer our questions within a matter of minutes,” Loeber added.
The basis of Loeber’s job takes him to a variety of places such as military events, including parades and reunions. By meeting in-person, Loeber attends to the needs and concerns of community leaders, veterans and National Guard members. In doing so, discussions can be made regarding the benefits that veterans and their families are not utilizing.
For those affected by certain chemicals such as Agent Orange, eligible veterans can obtain benefits that correspond to their specific circumstance. As a former U.S. Marine himself, Loeber is also familiar with the benefits available relating to the chemical exposure servicemembers faced at the Marine Corps base in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
“We try to cover the bases and educate individuals, communities and active duty military bases on a regular basis,” Loeber said.
In addition to his federal position, Loeber volunteers on Havasu’s Veterans Treatment Court, which assists local veterans with any legal issues they may face. Veterans that Loeber sees through the court as well as through his advisor role are used for community service activities such as Habitat for Humanity or cleaning up garbage.
By acting as a liaison for local veterans, Loeber finds the necessary benefits and resources for each veteran he interacts with. In the past, veterans have been able to find necessities like secure housing to clothing and showering facilities with Loeber’s help.
“My RCTAA job is the foundation of my outreach to the public and the military,” Loeber said. “There are multiple veteran-related entities and we’re all kind of doing the same thing in different areas. That’s a good thing.”
For veterans who need further assistance with emergency mental health crises, Loeber suggests they visit the corresponding website, www.veteranscrisisline.net, which provides information about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
To learn more about Loeber’s veterans services, send an email to jloeber@gapsi.com or call 928-230-0922.
