Jim Loeber

Jim Loeber works as a military benefits advisor to make federal benefits accessible to veterans in Mohave County and the surrounding areas.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

Relocating from New Jersey five years ago, Jim Loeber found himself working throughout Lake Havasu City as a military benefits advisor. His position as a reserve component transition assistance advisor allows him to assist veterans living within Mohave County with accessing the federal benefits available to them.

A few of the typical benefits that veterans can receive assistance with include employment, legal, education, financial and relocation services. Veterans can also find help with state and local benefits, health and life insurance, physical and mental health support, and the Disabled Veterans Program.

