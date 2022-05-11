The Salvation Army of Lake Havasu City garners donations from the local community in order to stock its food pantry and to aid in their resources that they provide to those who are in need. From providing assistance with utility bills to offering toiletries, there are services available to anyone who finds themselves in a crisis.
The organization does not discriminate when it comes to their service. Whether a person is homeless or has a physical residence in Havasu, they are willing to serve the community when they experience an emergency.
Heather Crawford, current Service Center Supervisor for the Lake Havasu City location, is hopeful that more people in the community will think of her organization when they stumble into a setback.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize that we’re here. They assume I’m a thrift store. So, they don’t know that we’re here and that we can provide electric or that we can provide rental if they meet the qualifications,” Crawford said. “In order to qualify, you have to be in a crisis.”
For those who are in need of food, the center holds lunch days where lunches are provided at no cost. Meals are served on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. until noon.
“I give out probably 25 to 30 lunches a day,” Crawford said. “Last month, I did 345 lunches. It kind of goes and comes based on when some people get their check or when they don’t.”
In addition to the lunch services that are provided, there is also a clothes closet that is available on site as well as a food pantry.
“We do emergency food, it’s up to like three or four days of food,” Crawford said. “Right now temporarily, the clothes closet is in my building and they give out free clothing.”
Crawford’s center does not regularly partner with other non-profit organizations in the area but she would like to see that change in the future.
“I’d like to see us partner with more services in the community,” Crawford added. “I think as a community, we need to pull together because different non-profits have different resources available.”
Donations from local clubs greatly benefit the center and help with establishing food that is needed for the community. The organization also receives donations from private donors.
“Some of [our donations] are from different clubs like Rotary and the kids club at Telesis. They did a food drive for us so we’ll receive food that way,” Crawford said. “Upcoming, there’s the postal service food drive and we’ll get part of that. That usually fills up my pantry pretty good.”
With warmer months ahead for Havasu residents, Crawford says that there are two main items that she is in need of.
“Food and water,” Crawford said. “With the summer months coming, we’ll be giving out a lot more water bottles especially to the ones who are outside all the time. So, water is a big one.”
Being able to provide these services free of charge is a way for Crawford to give back to her community and make an impact on the members she is able to serve. She also notes that her center does not implement some of the same requirements that can be found elsewhere.
“We make sure nobody goes without food,” Crawford continued. “I’m not sure of the requirements for other food banks in town but our food pantry, there’s no requirement. If you’re hungry, we feed you.”
One of the main ways that money is raised for the organization is through their seasonal donation program which is held at the end of every year.
“Our biggest fundraiser is our Red Kettle campaign. It starts the day after Thanksgiving and goes until Christmas Eve. All of the money that is raised in those kettles stays in the community,” Crawford said. “We have usually five or six locations – Walmart, Smith’s, Walgreen’s, Food City – and a couple more.”
Crawford appreciates being of service to other members of the community. Her center provides locals with a resource for obtaining necessities during times of need.
“My favorite part is seeing people grow. It’s rare and far and few in-between but I have seen like two or three homeless men get off the streets, families get back together, that kind of thing,” Crawford said. “That’s what makes it worth it.”
For more information on how to volunteer, donate, or receive services, you can contact the center at (928) 680-3678.
