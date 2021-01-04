Attorneys week requested a mental health evaluation for a Lake Havasu City man charged in a case involving alleged child pornography.
The motion for a mental health evaluation was filed Tuesday by attorney Michael Wozniak, of Flagstaff law firm Aspey, Watkins & Diesel. Wozniak says the defendant – 24-year-old Joshua Waelchli – has suffered from a lifelong mental disability that could potentially hinder his defense in the case.
In November, Waelchli was indicted on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and waived his right to arraignment in the case on Dec. 3. Wozniak entered a plea of “not guilty” on Waelchli’s behalf.
According to Wozniak, Waelchli has a documented IQ of 74, and has been unable to effectively communicate with his legal representation about the offense of which he has been accused.
“The defendant has never lived on his own and is constantly under the care of his family so that he can complete minimal daily tasks and have his minimal needs met,” Wozniak wrote in his motion. “When his counsel attempted to explain the basic principles of the legal process to the defendant, the defendant did not appear capable of understanding those concepts.”
Wozniak says county prosecutors have agreed that given Waelchli’s mental disability and the gravity of the charges against him, a psychological evaluation may be prudent at this point in the case.
Such an evaluation could ultimately determine whether Waelchli will be competent to stand trial, and could potentially aid in his defense.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, investigation in Waelchli’s case began in January 2019, when the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reported to local authorities that 39 files flagged as child pornography were uploaded to an internet storage database. Investigators obtained subscriber information, user names and a physical address associated with the files’ point of origin – allegedly identified as Waelchli’s home.
Detectives served a search warrant at Waelchli’s residence in February 2019, and Waelchli was taken into custody. All electronic devices in Waelchli’s bedroom were confiscated by investigators, and examined for possible evidence in the case.
According to police, multiple images depicting alleged child pornography were found on Waelchli’s electronic devices. Also discovered was a chat log in which Waelchli may have appeared to share inappropriate messages with a young teenager. Police say Waelchli’s web history showed at least one visit to a chat website for juveniles, and web searches in reference to child pornography.
Waelchli was released from police custody pending the completion of officers’ investigation, and criminal charges were forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office in July 2019.
As of Thursday, Waelchli remained free and in the custody of his family.
