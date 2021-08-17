Public Assistance Requested in Robbery Investigation: Lake Havasu City Police officers are asking for the public’s help finding two suspects involved in a robbery on Sunday at a store in the 1700 block of Kiowa Avenue
Police say a man assaulted a woman outside the store and stole her wallet containing cash and credit cards. The man then got into a white four-door vehicle, driven by a woman, and left the area.
The male suspect was wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and shoes and was described as having a clean-cut appearance. He is believed to be a white male in his mid-20s to early 30s, with tattoos on his neck. The female suspect driving the vehicle was believed to be wearing a white T-shirt. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a late model sedan, white in color, with black rims.
Anyone with information can call the Lake Havasu Silent Witness tip line at 928-854-TIPS (8477). Silent Witness will pay a cash reward of $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved.
