The Arizona Department of Transportation is using high-end technology as its kicks off a public information campaign in advance of a major construction endeavor that aims to eliminate traffic delays, and improve travel conditions for those navigating the current Interstate 40/US 93 West Kingman traffic interchange.
More than 400 people joined the virtual public meeting that linked ADOT officials and citizens who participated electronically from Phoenix to Kingman to Bullhead City. Community Relations Director Michele Beggs said ADOT wanted to update the community as a two-year project design effort nears completion.
Phase 1 will improve travel to or through Kingman from Las Vegas and vice-versa. Project Manager Rashiul Haque said many locals are no doubt aware of the traffic backups that have caused headaches for years, particularly when vehicle volume escalates and overwhelms capacity at the current interchange.
ADOT officials said it’s a complex project that will involve a network of infrastructure that will allow the motoring public to access downtown Kingman, or utilize newly constructed lanes that will allow vehicles to flow freely and pass through Kingman unimpeded, without stopping. There will always be access to the current downtown business district.
``If you want to stop, you’ll be able to stop. If you don’t want to stop, you won’t have to,” said ADOT engineer Berwyn Wilbrink. ``The best part of it is, it should reduce the delays that occur at the interchange, especially on Friday nights heading out of town and Sundays coming back.”
Projected at $160-million, the project will include 6 miles of new road construction and widening, five new bridges, two bridge widenings, four bridge rehabilitations, 13,000 cubic yards of concrete) 2.6-million pounds of reinforced steel, 2 miles of sound walls and 600,000 cubic yards of excavation.
Describing the maze of infrastructure that will be in place when the project is finished is difficult for ADOT officials, let alone the press and general public. Accordingly, the agency has created a “flyover” video simulation that provides a better understanding of how the improvements will translate to motorists.
The video was debuted for the public at the Wednesday presentation. It puts viewers above the freeways along with moving traffic to grasp what it will be like to drive to or through Kingman, with topography and other features replicating familiar terrain and landmarks such as the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course and the residential cluster situated opposite the course on the north side of the interstate.
Anyone wanting to watch the virtual public presentation that includes the video can do so electronically (//azdot.gov/WestKingman). Click on the “virtual public meeting” tab in the northwest corner of the home page for viewing. The video can also be accessed by itself (//azdot.gov/I-40-US-93-Flyover).
ADOT officials said initial construction is expected in the spring of 2024 with completion projected for the fall of 2026.
People wanting to comment or ask questions about the project at this stage can email or mail Beggs (mbeggs@azdot.gov, or Michele Beggs/3660 E. Andy Devine Ave./ Kingman, AZ, 86401). The deadline for doing so is Thursday, Feb. 9.
ADOT said more public information will be provided along the way, in advance of construction and beyond. Officials also pledged that property owners and the community will be advised of various local impacts as they arise as the project advances.
