The Arizona Department of Transportation is using high-end technology as its kicks off a public information campaign in advance of a major construction endeavor that aims to eliminate traffic delays, and improve travel conditions for those navigating the current Interstate 40/US 93 West Kingman traffic interchange.

More than 400 people joined the virtual public meeting that linked ADOT officials and citizens who participated electronically from Phoenix to Kingman to Bullhead City. Community Relations Director Michele Beggs said ADOT wanted to update the community as a two-year project design effort nears completion.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.