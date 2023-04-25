Public invited to attend events for Super Cat Fest West

Spectators will have a second chance to see performance boats during Super Cat Fest West at Havasu Riviera Marina.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

Unlike other boating events that reserve specific activities to participants only, Super Cat Fest West welcomes the public to join in on the fun.

With large-scale boats arriving at Havasu Riviera Marina comes a plethora of engaging activities for participants and spectators to enjoy together. The kid-friendly event will offer white sand beaches for young attendees during the day along with live music.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.