Public invited to attend events for Super Cat Fest West

Unlike other boating events that reserve specific activities to participants only, Super Cat Fest West welcomes the public to join in on the fun.
With large-scale boats arriving at Havasu Riviera Marina comes a plethora of engaging activities for participants and spectators to enjoy together. The kid-friendly event will offer white sand beaches for young attendees during the day along with live music.
Read ahead to view the daily schedule for this year’s Super Cat Fest West:
Boat participants arrive at Havasu Riviera Marina during the early afternoon. Registrants will receive help locating their assigned parking spots from on-site volunteers.
A large portion of the event’s parking area will be reserved for boat displays and personal set-ups from registrants, event promoter Dave Johnson says.
Once registrants are settled in, a welcome party will take place at The Nautical Beachfront Resort. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., attendees can check into the pool bar to complete their registration.
One of the main attractions for spectators will be the Street Scene on Thursday afternoon. Johnson says that due to the projected early arrival of spectators, on-site bars should be opened by noon.
Officially opening at 2 p.m., spectators can walk through the vendors’ section while listening to live music throughout the day. On stage, DJ Neon will play from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by Lake Havasu City-native Matt Farris from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Spectators can view all of the participating boats located in the parking lot, which will double as the display area during the event.
With the Street Scene ending at 10 p.m., participants are then encouraged to launch their boats into the water or wait until morning to do so, Johnson adds.
Described by Johnson as a “free day,” participants can move their boats into their slips on their own time. During the late afternoon, Johnson says that registrants can explore Lake Havasu before bringing their boat back in by 10 p.m.
Similar to Thursday’s Street Scene, DJ Neon and Matt Farris will reprise their previously scheduled times of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., respectively. Vendors and participating exhibitors will also remain on-site.
An evening dock party will invite participants and spectators to visit one of the many in-water boat shows. Starting after 4 p.m., a host of participating boats will be on display at the marina.
As part of Johnson’s take on a poker run, participants will hand in receipts from all purchases made in Havasu. For every $100 purchase, participants will receive a card while $500 will grant them a poker hand. Purchases made from event sponsors will give participants additional hands and/or cards.
Saturday’s Fun “d” Run to Pirate Cove Resort and Marina will allow participants to take their boats up the lake. Johnson says registrants can leave anytime during the early afternoon before returning to the marina by 2:30 p.m.
At 7 p.m., attendees will be treated to food and entertainment at Horizon Motorsports’ showroom. Beginning at 8:30 p.m., attendees can participate in a live auction featuring highly valuable donated items. Johnson adds that all of the funds raised during the night will remain in Havasu to benefit local youth charities as well as Western Arizona Humane Society.
Boat participants will begin to take down their set-ups and clean up their areas before departing from Havasu. No scheduled events are planned for this time, as listed on the official event calendar.
“Everything is open to the public,” Johnson said of the event. “The support from all of our sponsors and the community has been very overwhelming.”
Super Cat Fest West begins today and closes on Sunday. Posted events are open to the general public. Free parking is available on-site at Havasu Riviera Marina.
