Lake Havasu City residents with an interest in how Mohave Community College obtains and spends the public funds it’s allocated should tune into a virtual meeting on May 13.
The college’s budget information session for the public can be seen via Zoom on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. MCC Chief Finance Officer Sonni Marbury will explain the college budget process and answer questions the public has about the college’s finances.
“Even though we’re in this pandemic, we still want to give all of our community members an opportunity to learn about the college budgeting process,” said MCC’s President Stacy Klippenstein.
The address for the online Zoom meeting room is https://mohave.zoom.us/j/96311024746
— Today’s News-Herald
