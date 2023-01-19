An Arizona Senate bill is seeking to scrap a state requirement for government agencies to publish public notices in newspapers.
Senate Bill 1006 bill by Sen. John Kavanah of District 3 (Scottsdale) proposes publishing notices of elections, invitations for bids, notices or letting contracts, laws and ordinances be published on a city’s website instead of in a newspaper. However, opponents of the bill argue that publishing the information in an independent publication is important for the sake of transparency in government, and raises community awareness about important issues that will impact constituents.
“Transparency in government is a founding principle of the US and its citizens have known for hundreds of years to look to their local newspapers to learn about what is happening,” said Lisa Simpson, executive director of the Arizona Newspaper Association. “One of the ways to get the information is the mandatory posting of Public Notices.”
Simpson said her organization opposes the bill because it risks public notices being independent, verifiable, archivable and accessible. By having an independent third party post the notice, checks and balances can remain in place, she says. A newspaper can also give an affidavit after the information is released, but Simpson notes that it’s hard to verify whether a notice has been changed on a website.
The bill was created by Sen. John Kavanagh (R- District 3), however, he did not respond to requests for comment. District 30 (Mohave County) legislators Leo Biasiucci, John Gillette and Sen. Sonny Borrelli also did not respond to requests for comments about the bill.
The bill was approved with amendments by the senate government committee on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Adopted amendments state that exhibits of an ordinance aren’t required to be published if “exhibits on file at” along with the location in which the exhibit can be found are printed at the bottom of the adopted ordinance.
The amended bill states that at least three paper copies or one paper copy and one electronic copy of the code or public comment must be filed with the municipalities office of the clerk and kept available for the public.
Simpson said a common argument ANA hears against legal notices is the cost of publication to local government agencies. However, Simpson said the current cost for public notice is usually less than 1% of a city’s total budget, she said. She says declining readership at some publications is another argument often made against public notice publishing requirements, but she said it’s unlikely most residents of a community will check a city’s website on a regular basis to review changes to public notices.
“I would argue that it may cost cities and towns more money to keep their public notices posted and tracked and may expose them to litigation if something isn’t posted timely or is deleted,” Simpson said.
City of Kingman officials said they are against the bill that seeks to cut local newspapers out of the equation.
“We want to make sure the community has every opportunity to be involved and informed regarding city business and services,” Kingman public information officer Coleen Haines said.
Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson said SB 1006 is similar to past measures and that the city remains a “neutral observer” as the bill progresses or dies. Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter said the issue has been raised for years and the city does not take a position for the proposal.
“We will continue to follow Arizona law on this matter,” Cotter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.