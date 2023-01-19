John Kavanaugh

John Kavanaugh of Fountain Hills

An Arizona Senate bill is seeking to scrap a state requirement for government agencies to publish public notices in newspapers.

Senate Bill 1006 bill by Sen. John Kavanah of District 3 (Scottsdale) proposes publishing notices of elections, invitations for bids, notices or letting contracts, laws and ordinances be published on a city’s website instead of in a newspaper. However, opponents of the bill argue that publishing the information in an independent publication is important for the sake of transparency in government, and raises community awareness about important issues that will impact constituents.

