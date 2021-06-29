City and county office will close Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
City police and fire Department services are unaffected, however administrative offices are closed. All city offices will resume normal schedules on Tuesday, July 6.
Trash and recycling schedules are not interrupted.
Because of the holiday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will hold its meeting on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the county administration building at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman. The supervisors meetings are normally held on Mondays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.