The return of the State Lake Improvement Fund grants this year has provided a big boost to the marine capabilities of various public safety agencies in Mohave County. Of the $2 million made available by the Arizona State Legislature for SLIF grants this year, Lake Havasu City, the City of Bullhead, and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have been awarded a combined $1.7 million.
Lake Havasu City and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office both received the maximum allowable grant of $800,000, and Bullhead will be getting $106,000. All three organizations will be using the money for various public safety priorities. Lake Havasu City’s grant includes four separate purchases – two apiece for the police department and the fire department.
“Without the SLIF funds that were made available through the legislation, we wouldn’t be able to purchase the boats and equipment,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “We have an old boat that is utilized by police which was purchased used, and we have an aging boat in the fire department, as well, that we spend a considerable amount of money on each year in repairs.”
The grant awarded to Havasu will fund the purchase of a new police boat, which will be Havasu’s first boat geared towards conducting emergency dive rescue missions and will replace a 2001 model boat in the department’s current three-boat fleet. The grant also includes money to purchase two high power motors to replace the motors on another aging police vessel.
The fire department will replace its 15-year-old Fire Rescue Boat with a new 30-footer fully equipped with firefighting capabilities through the grant. Havasu will also receive $61,177 through the grant to partially cover the cost to replace the fire department’s boat lift that has had significant maintenance issues in recent years. Knudson told Today’s News-Herald in December that the full cost of the new boat lift is expected to be about $100,000 – so the grant would cover about 60% of the expected cost.
Knudson also confirmed that these will be the first boats purchased by Lake Havasu City for either the police or fire departments since SLIF grants were last available in 2008.
Knudson said Havasu has received word that the Arizona State Parks & Trail Board approved their application in full. He said the city is currently working with the board to complete the paperwork necessary to process the funds.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will also be using the return of SLIF to add to its aging fleet. The sheriff’s office was awarded $800,000 which is expected to cover the cost of three new boats that will be used by the waterways division for patrolling the county’s popular boating areas. The sheriff intends to purchase a 28-foot Metal Shark, along with two 24-foot Metal Sharks which are specifically designed for law enforcement and public safety use. In its application for the grant, the sheriff’s office said that since SLIF grants went away 12 years ago, its fleet has become “dilapidated and outlived their life expectancy.” The application says that 11 of the sheriff’s watercraft have been decommissioned, leaving a current fleet of nine boats described as “aged and in disrepair.”
According to the Arizona State Parks website, the Bullhead City Police Department was awarded a $106,000 grant through SLIF that will be used to purchase a new patrol boat that will replace an aging boat in its fleet.
As of Jan. 9, only one SLIF grant had been awarded outside of Mohave County so far. The Timber Mesa Fire & Medical District was awarded $53,280 to purchase four rigid inflatable rescue boats. Three of the boats would be stationed on the three most prominent bodies of water in the district, with one boat stationed on a trailer for response to any of the smaller bodies of water in the area.
According to a 2016 survey that was presented to the Arizona Outdoor recreation Coordinating Commission at its meeting in August, Mohave County accounts for 47% of all boating days recorded in Arizona, followed by Maricopa (25%), La Paz (14%), Yuma (4%) and Gila (3%) counties.
