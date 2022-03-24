Problems with a pump has left the off-reservation community in Havasu Landing without water service since Monday afternoon.
An employee of Havasu Water, who refused to give her name, said the issue started when the power went out in the small community on the California side of the river. When power was restored Tuesday Havasu Water was unable to get the water pump working properly again.
“The problem is being worked on, and hopefully it will be resolved soon,” the employee said.
But as of Thursday afternoon, the employee had not heard any estimates about how long the water system is expected to be offline.
“It is a little rough,” said Gary Chamberlain, a full time resident of Havasu Landing. “You can’t flush your toilet, you can’t brush your teeth, you can’t shower. Some of us who are capable of doing it are going down to the lake and actually getting buckets of water and putting them in the tank of the toilet so we can actually flush the toilet. Some people are going to friends or relatives who live on the reservation. They have a separate water system, and they are up and running.”
Chamberlain said Havasu Water serves a little more than 200 customers - all of whom live on land outside of the Chemehuevi reservation. He said all of Havasu Landing lost power on Monday at about 1 p.m. and were without power for the better part of two days until Southern California Edison was able to bring out a couple large generators to get power back online starting late Tuesday afternoon.
“Pretty much everything was powered back up by 7 or 8 p.m. Tuesday,” Chamberlain said. “We still didn’t have water though and we haven’t had any since.”
Chamberlain said the San Bernardino Office of Emergency Services dropped off several pallets of bottled water, which have been dispersed to the affected customers. Calls to the Office of Emergency Services for more information were not returned on Thursday.
