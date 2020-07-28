The annual Pumpkin Festival has joined a growing number of events that have been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but some events that rescheduled to the fall season are still planning to continue.
Lake Havasu Firefighter Charities announced the event’s cancellation on social media Monday. The post read, “We hope to see everyone next year. But until then stay safe and enjoy this time with your family.”
The Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair was also canceled recently, putting the next possible hot air balloon event in 2022. The organizers said the cancellation wasn’t an easy decision to make, but the pandemic puts guests and their thousands of volunteers at risk. The event also takes months to plan, depending on sponsorships and vendors that have been hit hard by the virus.
Lake Havasu City’s annual London Bridge Days Parade, which celebrates the city’s unique antique that spans the Bridgewater Channel, was also cancelled recently. The event is normally held in October each year.
Some events that faced cancellation back at the beginning of the pandemic rescheduled for the fall season, and it appears that many are still planning to go forward in the coming months.
The 43rd annual Run to the Sun car show held by Havasu’s Relics & Rods is still slated for October 21-25, according to their website.
Desert Storm Poker Run and Shootout is still planned as well, scheduled for September 30 to October 4 at the London Bridge Resort, and the 51st Annual Gem and Mineral Show will be held at the Aquatic Center November 14-15, according to their respective sites.
Another top event for Havasu is the International Jet Sports Boating Association 2020 Thai Airways World Finals, bringing hundreds of visitors from around the world to Lake Havasu’s waters. The event is still scheduled for October 5-11.
The London Bridge Renaissance Faire & Joust plans on publishing new guidelines and rules for their event to ensure guests can participate safely amid the pandemic. The fair remains scheduled for September 25-27 as of Tuesday.
