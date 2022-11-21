After deciding to move forward with construction for Lake Havasu City’s first municipal courthouse in October, the City Council will consider a pair of purchases to help outfit the building with some of the equipment it will need once the planned renovations are completed.
During its meeting on Tuesday, the council will hold a pair of public hearings to separately consider purchasing the audio-visual equipment that will be used by the municipal court, and purchasing security infrastructure for the courthouse.
The council will consider a cooperative purchase agreement with Phoenix-based E1 Audiovisual Technologies that will pay $584,776.52 to supply, install, and maintain the audio-visual equipment in the courthouse. The scope of work includes outfitting two courtrooms, a virtual courtroom, the multi-purpose room on the second floor, a jury deliberation and a jury assembly room, in addition to docket displays placed outside each court room and in the lobby, and a paging system.
The council will also consider purchasing security infrastructure for the courthouse from Stone Security for a total cost of $186,301. 05. According to the staff report, Havasu’s information technology division has been working with Stone Security and the Capital Improvement Plan project team on designing a security system for the courthouse that will integrate with the city’s existing security infrastructure. As part of the agreement, Stone Security will be responsible for supplying the equipment and installing all the cameras, access controllers and security cabling for the courthouse.
Technical assistance with Oracle Cloud
Councilmembers will be asked to approve a statement of work with Camptra Technologies to provide Havasu with technical assistance in implementing and troubleshooting some Oracle software for the human resources department.
The staff report states that Comptra’s technical expertise is needed for human resource and benefit issues, report creation and modification, business workflow issues related to implementation, and to properly setup projects.
The cost of the one-year agreement would be $250,700, with an additional $60,000 for service ticket resolution.
New Land Management Software for Development Services
The council will consider approving multiple agreements with MaintStar for a new land management system for the Development Services Department that is used for permitting, planning and zoning cases, code enforcement cases, and business licenses.
Councilmembers will be asked to approve a licensing agreement for new LMS software from the California-based company, in addition to a support and maintenance agreement and a hosting agreement for the new software.
The total cost for implementation of the new system is $187,500, with annual support, hosting, and maintenance fees roughly $50,000 each year.
The staff report says the current Sungard THE software that the city uses was originally installed in 2002. The report says the reporting and permitting systems are out-of-date, inefficient, and require additional staff time to use.
Development Services has a budget of $500,000 for the project this fiscal year.
Lease agreement with Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider renewing its lease agreement with the Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization to use 493 square feet of office space in the Lake Havasu City Transit Building.
The Lake Havasu MPO has leased that space from the city since 2014. The MPO would pay $6,345 per year in monthly payments of $528.75 each as rent, and will be responsible for covering expenses for the telephone system and long distance charges it incurs.
Master subscription agreement with Granicus
As part of the consent agenda, councilmembers will consider approving a master subscription agreement with Granicus. Havasu has been using Granicus software since 2009 for its Legislative Management suite and its VoteCast Meeting Efficiency suite. The Police Department is now seeking additional software from Granicus to streamline the public records request and redaction process – which is currently done manually.
The cost for the first year with the additional software would be $31,234. Renewal for a second year would be $34,357.40, and $36,762.42 to renew for a third year.
Bingo license for Veterans United
The council will make a recommendation on Frankie Lyons’s request for a Class B Bingo License for Veterans United. The bingo games would be held five days a week – Tuesday through Saturday – from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at WinWin Bingo, located at The Shops at Lake Havasu.
The council’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Revenue, which will make the final decision about whether to approve or deny the license.
Liquor license for Roadhouse Market & Butcher
The council will make a recommendation regarding Matthew Ferrato’s application for a Series #10 liquor license for Roadhouse Market & Butcher, located at 2011 Swanson Avenue. The council’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses & Control, which will make the final decision to approve or deny the license.
When, where and how to watch
The city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the council chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend and comment in person. Citizens can also watch the meeting live on channel 4, or stream it online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
