After deciding to move forward with construction for Lake Havasu City’s first municipal courthouse in October, the City Council will consider a pair of purchases to help outfit the building with some of the equipment it will need once the planned renovations are completed.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the council will hold a pair of public hearings to separately consider purchasing the audio-visual equipment that will be used by the municipal court, and purchasing security infrastructure for the courthouse.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.