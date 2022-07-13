Two men were arrested Sunday after a vehicle pursuit that began in Needles and ended six miles of the Needles Bridge in Arizona.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the suspects’ vehicle in Needles when the driver – identified as 28-year-old Bullhead City resident Kyle King – allegedly refused to yield to deputies.
According to sheriff’s officials, King and passenger Johnny Harrell, 33, of Mohave Valley, led deputies on a pursuit across the California border, and into Arizona. When the vehicle came to a stop, King and Harrell reportedly exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot. Officials say both were apprehended after a short chase.
During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement officials allegedly found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and packaging materials. Both men were transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station Jail.
King has been charged with counts of reckless driving and transporting a controlled substance. King was also found to have an outstanding fugitive warrant for his arrest out of Bullhead City. As of Monday, King remained in custody without bail.
Harrell was charged with one count of resisting arrest. Harrell was also found to have an outstanding warrant out of Victorville for driving without a license. Harrell was later issued a citation and released from the Colorado River Station Jail on his own recognizance.
