The 2020 Census will come to a close in less than a week, and Lake Havasu City is trying to make one last push to boost its response rates before that happens.
The last day for the Census will be next Wednesday, and Lake Havasu City’s self-response rate is 63.3%, which is exactly the same as Arizona’s self-response rate.
“Countywide we are doing okay, but we could definitely be doing better,” said Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski. “Kingman is in the high 70s for being counted.”
Citizens can still fill out the census online at 2020census.gov, or by calling 844-330-2020. A Census enumerator will also be in Havasu at City Hall on Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to help people complete the process.
“If they haven’t been able to get through on the phone or have struggled completing their application online all they have to do is show up at City Hall and they will be able to sit down with the enumerator,” Kozlowski said. “She will be able to walk them through the process of completing a very simple form that will take them less than five minutes. It’s very short, it is not invasive, there is no personal information that is asked - it is a very straight forward and simple process.”
While the process of filling out the Census is fairly simple, it has an impact in multiple areas – particularly Havasu’s ability to receive federal and state funding for things like infrastructure, education, health and human services, and various grants.
“If we don’t have an accurate count less funding will be coming to Lake Havasu City,” Kozlowski said. “As Phoenix and the metro areas continue to grow it will create future issues if we don’t have an accurate count moving forward. And it impacts us for the next 10 years.”
Kozlowski said Arizona is currently lagging behind other states in response rate. He said if the state’s overall response rate stays below 90% Arizona will miss out on about $620 million per year in federal funding.
Lake Havasu has been working to maximize its Census count for months through social media outreach and community outreach at a few events before the covid-19 pandemic put most such gatherings on hold. During the pandemic, Kozlowski said Havasu has also been distributing Census materials and literature to food banks and other organizations.
With less than a week to go, Kozlowski said the city is planning to make one final push to the finish line.
“We are going to continue to do a social media push trying to get as much information out to the public as we can and trying to push out any materials that we have left,” he said. “If need be we may have another one of these events, whether it be at City Hall or someplace else. We are just trying to provide the public with as much access to enumerators as possible.”
