PHOENIX — Universal vouchers of public funds for 1.1 million public school students to attend private and parochial schools are on their way to becoming legal in Arizona.
Backers of a petition drive to give the last word to voters acknowledged Monday they apparently did not submit enough signatures to force a vote. And that means the law, approved by the Republican-controlled legislature earlier this year, can take effect as soon as Secretary of State Kate Hobbs verifies the petition drive came up short.
Hobbs has 20 days from Friday’s petition filing to do a preliminary check.
But an aide confirmed to Capitol Media Services that Save Our Schools submitted just 8,175 petition sheets. And there are a maximum of 15 signatures allowed per page.
Theoretically, that would still allow for up to 122,625 signatures, slightly more than the 118,823 that must be found valid to put the law on hod until a public vote in 2024.
But Beth Lewis, executive director of Save Our Schools, said that the actual number of signatures on all of the sheets is short of that 15 per page. And that, she said, leaves the petition drive short.
She had no final number. And Lewis said she is still waiting for that official word from Hobbs.
But the Goldwater Institute, which supports universal vouchers, said its own review of copies of the petitions show there are just 88,866 signatures.
That is a far cry from the 141,714 signatures that Lewis said on Friday had been collected and submitted. But Lewis told Capitol Media Services there was no intent to deceive anyone, calling the disparity “human error.’’
“People don’t really understand the ‘hair on fire’ nature of having a campaign like this,’’ she said.
Lewis noted voucher foes had just 80 days from the time Gov. Doug Ducey signed the legislation to gather the necessary signatures. The figure is based in 5% of those who voted in the last gubernatorial election.
And there are various legal requirements beyond getting signatures.
“We were getting people notarizing (petitions) at like 2 in the morning,’’ she said. Lewis said as late as Thursday people were driving up to the Navajo Nation “to pick up stray petitions.’’
The organization and attention to detail alone of the Teachers and their Union in this cluster, though the duplicity they try to excuse comes in second, tells you why so many want and need school vouchers.
