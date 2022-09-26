Voucher Warriors

A volunteer collects signatures in Phoenix on Wednesday for the Save Our Schools Arizona petition that would stall the expansion of the state's empowerment scholarship accounts - school vouchers - and put the issue on the 2024 ballot. (Photo by Justin Spangenthal/Cronkite News)

 Justin Spangenthal

PHOENIX — Universal vouchers of public funds for 1.1 million public school students to attend private and parochial schools are on their way to becoming legal in Arizona.

Backers of a petition drive to give the last word to voters acknowledged Monday they apparently did not submit enough signatures to force a vote. And that means the law, approved by the Republican-controlled legislature earlier this year, can take effect as soon as Secretary of State Kate Hobbs verifies the petition drive came up short.

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

The organization and attention to detail alone of the Teachers and their Union in this cluster, though the duplicity they try to excuse comes in second, tells you why so many want and need school vouchers.

