A minor Jet Ski collision on Saturday afternoon only caused minor injuries and vessel damage, according to Mohave County Sheriff Deputy Kyler Cox.
Two males, both from California, were riding a personal watercraft near Crazy Horse Campground in the north basin of Lake Havasu when they struck the side of a boat, Cox said.
Both males were ejected into the water, but they were wearing life vests. They both suffered minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital.
Speed appears to be a factor, Cox said, but the incident is still under investigation.
Both watercraft suffered damage from the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.