While many events have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Jet Sports Boating Association says the show must go on.
IJSBA says it will hold its annual world championships in Lake Havasu City in a little more than a month from now.
The event, which draws competitors and fans from dozens of countries, is scheduled from Oct. 5 to 11 at Crazy Horse Campgrounds.
According to IJSBA Executive Director Scott Frazier, the crisis has taken its toll on the event and others like it throughout the country.
“It has absolutely steamrolled us,” Frazier said. “Make no mistake, it’s had a heavy impact. Worldwide racing events have trickled to a stop, and our world finals have trickled to a skeleton of what is was last year.”
International participation in this year’s World Finals could receive drastic cuts due to international travel restrictions during the crisis.
Frazier said the event plansto surpass state and local measures to prevent possible coronavirus exposure during this year’s event.
“Other sports have undergone controlled measures to reduce the risk,” Frazier said. “We saw no reason IJSBA couldn’t do the same. Next year we’re going to celebrate 40 years in Havasu with no breaks, and we’re only going to do things that are compliant with local and state regulations.”
Frazier says hand sanitizer will be available to participants and guests throughout the IJSBA World Finals this October. One day of the event has been canceled and another day of setup time has been added to allow participants to more safely distance prior to the event.
“We’re approaching this with kid gloves,” Frazier said. “We’re trying our best to deliver that mega-million-dollar commerce event to the city.”
GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon said the event has his agency’s full support.
“The officials and I discussed their health and safety protocol extensively, and I found it to be well-crafted and appropriate – including masks, daily temperature checks and social distancing,” Concannon said.
According to Concannon, less seating for visitors this year won’t have too great an impact on the event itself, which is more participant-driven than spectator-driven.
“The residents of Lake Havasu City, and their health and safety, are my primary concern,” Concannon said. “But I feel that if this event moves forward, it will be done in such a way that minimizes any significant risk of coronavirus exposure to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.