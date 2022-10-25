Two seats on the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board are on the ballot this Nov. 8. Voters will have their choice between three candidates: incumbent Lisa Roman, Sharon Harvey and Barbara Lumpkins. Below are the candidates’ responses to 10 questions Today’s News Herald sent them about what their priorities in office would be, a school board’s purpose and the board’s relationship with the local community.
Editor’s note: Candidate Barbara Lumpkins was sent the same 10 questions at the same time as the other candidates but answered other questions Today’s News Herald sent her on July 19 for a story about candidates filing to run for the LHUSD school board.
LISA ROMAN
Why are you running for the Lake Havasu Unified School District School Board?
I have been volunteering in my kids’ schools since they were young, and I joined the LHUSD school board in 2019 as an extension of that volunteer service. Before becoming a board member, I worked as a substitute teacher and saw firsthand how outdated and threadbare the textbooks were. Teachers had to fend for themselves without a district-provided curriculum at each grade level, often cobbling together lessons from magazines and printing off worksheets from online sources. The result was confusion in the classrooms, and I wanted to make improvements, not just for my three kids but for all of Havasu’s children. It was clear that our district needed fresh vision and direction. Since taking office, I’ve taken action. I’ve used my vote and voice to advocate for the best interest of students for the past four years, and I intend to continue doing so for the next four years.
If elected to the board, what would be your main priorities while serving in office?
I have three top priorities: continuing to update the curriculum, providing age-appropriate technology, and improving workforce satisfaction. Keeping the curriculum current is a little like laundry: there’s always more to be done. The upcoming project for our district is bringing our high school social studies and science textbooks in line with state standards. Next, I will prioritize giving our students better access to technology. Our superintendent, Dr. Stone, recently gathered a focus group of teachers, families, students, and community members to discuss technology in schools. Overwhelmingly they all support 1-to-1 technology for every high school student. This is not simply buying new devices; providing greater access to technology also requires educating students about responsible digital citizenship. My third priority is recruiting and retaining quality teachers. In a subsequent question, I address this topic in greater detail, but the key components are adequate compensation and professional development.
What do you consider should be a school board’s primary purpose?
A governing board’s primary purpose is to provide citizen oversight for our local school district. LHUSD is the largest employer in Lake Havasu City; between students and staff, our board’s decisions directly impact more than 6,500 people. Responsible oversight requires a broad understanding of the interplay between education, finance, human resources, and relationships. I approve policy, adopt curriculum, set annual budgets, and oversee the superintendent. All of these tasks work together to nurture student success. School board leadership also requires adaptation to changing circumstances. In response to national events regarding student safety, our board allocated considerable resources towards making our campuses safer for students and funded perimeter fencing, building renovations, emergency response training, and surveillance to protect children. My overarching goal is to bring the best education possible to every student in our community.
Why do you consider yourself qualified for a position on the school board?
In this election, I am the only candidate with a proven record of school board leadership. In my first month on the governing board, I participated in a roundtable discussion at each of our eight campuses. Our teacher’s and administrators’ feedback about their site-specific needs proved that updating the curriculum was our most urgent priority. After successfully piloting the highly-praised Core Knowledge program used at Hillsdale at Oro Grande Classical Academy, our board voted unanimously to expand it to every elementary school. Last year, following rigorous evaluation, we approved and funded English, math, and science workbooks for our middle-school students at Thunderbolt. Most recently, we adopted English and math textbooks for high school. In addition, we added 600 computers to use alongside those new materials. In short, I’m proud to be part of the reason why this school district is in better shape today than it was four years ago.
If elected to the board how would you balance your responsibilities as a school board member with the responsibilities of your normal life?
Over the past four years, I have spent approximately one thousand hours serving our district in board-related activities. In this estimate, I include time spent attending board meetings, investigating agenda items, responding to emails and phone calls from constituents, attending school events, and fulfilling committee assignments. In addition, I volunteer as a substitute teacher when school staffing shortages occur. While some months are busier than others, I dedicate an average of twenty hours each month towards the work of improving local schools. Serving on the LHUSD Governing Board is a big responsibility that I take very seriously. Balancing my service as a board member with my life as a wife and mother requires me to carefully manage my time and priorities. I have three children at Lake Havasu High School, so being active on the school board has given me a chance to be more engaged with their academic progress.
How should the school board address the worker shortage currently affecting LHUSD?
The keys to correcting the district’s workforce shortage are offering more competitive pay and professional development. In addition, we should address improving access to affordable housing and ensuring staff have support from their site administrators. I recently voted in favor of a 7% raise for all certified staff and an hourly raise for our classified staff. The district also successfully pried loose some funds held by the state to give our hard-working staff a 4.5% Cost of Living Adjustment. While not equal to Arizona’s almost 13% inflation rate, the increases during this high inflation period were welcome and necessary. These salary adjustments are not always possible, but they will always receive my approval when they are. Our teachers are professionals, and they deserve professional compensation. Aside from pay increases, we are making LHUSD a desirable workplace by building leadership opportunities and upward mobility for our staff.
The bond passed by voters in 2016 is almost out. Does LHUSD need to ask the community for another bond or maintenance override and for what purposes?
The 2016 override is sunsetting and will run out in the fall of 2024. Override funds supplement teachers’ salaries to be on par with neighboring districts, help offset our employees’ rising health insurance costs, reduce student athletic fees, and fund full-day kindergarten. Good schools depend upon good teachers, good principals, and good supporting staff at each campus. Unless the state legislature increases our district’s funding to a sustainable competitive level, our district will again seek support from our community for another override in the next election. If not, we could see a dramatic exit of teachers when salaries drop. The good news is our school district offers a return on our city’s investment by educating children with modern, well-researched resources. Each May, our high school graduates leave our charge prepared to enter the local workforce, continue their education at a university or vocational school, or join a military program.
What is one thing the school board can do to improve the education experience of LHUSD students?
The number one thing we can do to make education better for students is to offer courses that interest them - and the earlier, the better. Children are no different than adults in this respect: we all pay closer attention to subjects of personal relevance and work harder when strengthening areas of natural talent. Lake Havasu High School addresses this exceptionally well. The Career and Technical Education (CTE) catalog is the envy of surrounding districts, with coursework ranging from fire science to early childhood development to cabinetmaking to law and public safety. Approximately 89% of students who complete a CTE pathway graduate with an industry credential in their area of study. If the money and staffing are available, I would like to see more elective programs offered at Thunderbolt so that our 7th- and 8th-graders can develop specialized skills and pursue meaningful subjects.
In recent years, a lot of attention has been on the material being taught in schools. As a school board member how would you handle public concern about the curriculum being taught at LHUSD?
Our district’s curriculum adoption process welcomes public input. Before the board votes on curriculum, our superintendent invites stakeholders - including parents, teachers, students, and community members - to participate in a textbook-review committee. That committee, after evaluation, recommends learning materials that are suitable for our classrooms. Once those materials are endorsed by the committee and recommended by the superintendent, the materials go for public inspection. The textbooks and materials are open for a 60-day review and comment by the public at the district office. Our board carefully considers those public comments and committee recommendations. The governing board then votes in a public meeting to approve or reject the textbooks for use in our schools. I can confidently say that the learning materials in LHUSD classrooms are community-reviewed and board-approved. Once textbooks and materials are formally adopted, a copy is kept at our district office to maintain public access and transparency.
Do you believe enough has been done at the district to address any learning loss that occurred during the pandemic?
More progress is needed; enough has not yet been done. We regularly assess students for their academic proficiency. They test at the beginning, middle, and end of each school year to measure their progress throughout the school year. These assessments help identify gaps or weaknesses in real time. The data is used as a flashlight, not a hammer, and our teachers use the information from standardized tests to make adjustments and help children get on par with their peers. Having a cohesive and multi-faceted curriculum at each grade level has helped immensely. The textbooks and teaching materials I helped approve can be customized to give a student extra support or scaled up if more advanced coursework is appropriate. In addition to devoting additional resources toward academic loss, our district is working with our students to build better social and emotional management skills. Secure children become confident learners.
SHARON HARVEY
Why are you running for the Lake Havasu Unified School District School Board?
School boards require people who are committed to education for themselves and their entire community. Valued friends and colleagues encouraged me to run for the board. They saw in me the skills, knowledge, and passion I have for education. While my career has been in higher education, much of my work over the past six years has been in writing, presenting, and developing educational materials and publications. Working with teachers and administrators in all grade levels showed me that I can bring significant value to our school community. As a professor at the university, I get students from school districts from all over the country. When those students come to my class, I know their strengths and weaknesses. Students that come from schools with dedicated boards often do better in life. I want to be a part of that.
If elected to the board, what would be your main priorities while serving in office?
When elected to the board I want to place additional emphasis on three areas. The focus is to be students and their learning environments by providing them subject content that will help prepare them to be successful in this ever-changing world. We need to attract and keep good teachers for a good part of their careers. To do this our district needs to be competitive with salaries and develop better housing solutions, so teachers can afford to live here. Given the workload of teachers they should not have to take part-time jobs to make ends meet. Parents are the lens into their child’s understanding and learning abilities. We are to encourage parents to participate in their children’s education. I will continue to provide access, openness, and full transparency and encourage parents and community members to provide input so I can make better decisions on curricula and policy.
What do you consider should be a school board’s primary purpose?
The LHUSD #1 Governing Board’s purpose is to envision the future of their schools through involvement with the Superintendent, the staff, and the community. But vision is only the overview, a board’s primary purpose is to enable student success by providing a quality education for every student with competent teachers in a safe and supportive environment. Along the way this governing board is responsible for making fiscal decisions for the city’s largest employer with over 500 employees, and serving over 5,000 students. Serving on the school board is to serve the community. Our success is measured by academic achievement and empowerment of students while working within the constraints of a budget.
Why do you consider yourself qualified for a position on the school board?
For the past two decades I have been a professional educator in the college and university environments. Thirteen of those years have been here in Lake Havasu, first at Mohave Community College and then at ASU at Lake Havasu. At ASU I was the first faculty hired and was tasked to set up the General Education program and curriculum, help hire faculty and staff, and teach students, many of whom have come from our school district. A plus to this experience is that some of my students have chosen to stay in Lake Havasu and started careers at the school district, other branches of the city and businesses in our community.
If elected to the board how would you balance your responsibilities as a school board member with the responsibilities of your normal life?
I have successfully balanced my educational teaching career and served as a church minister, musical director, mother, and grandmother with all my volunteer and community service. When one is passionate about education and people, we always find time to make a difference in their lives. Just like anything else a person wants, one needs to prioritize and be prepared to take on extra responsibilities. For me to take on a position on the LHUSD #1 Governing board that is time-consuming, pays nothing, and is sometimes fraught with challenges, it has to have an upside. Seeing our children, teachers, and community thrive is the upside. Community service is an essential part of civic duty. I have been a lifelong volunteer in my community. Those experiences have taught me that supporting worthwhile organizations and people makes the biggest difference in people’s lives.
How should the school board address the worker shortage currently affecting LHUSD?
The labor market is competitive. As a board member, I would work to provide fiscal oversight to ensure as many dollars as possible are going to the salaries of hard-working, well-qualified employees. I would also work with the superintendent to ensure that policies and procedures encourage staff retention. The School District is already doing many things to improve the overall situation, such as building a positive sense of community for teachers, staff, and administration. But without a highly competitive salary and benefits package, attracting the best staff will continue to be complicated. But this is not only a Lake Havasu problem; it is an Arizona problem. Workforce housing is another serious issue that requires multiple partners, but it is worth exploring.
The bond passed by voters in 2016 is almost out. Does LHUSD need to ask the community for another bond or maintenance override and for what purposes?
Overrides and bonds are part of the Arizona education funding formula. The state funds about 48% of the education budget. The rest comes from federal and local funding sources. But when we do not have enough to take care of the rising costs of utilities, maintenance, technology, and services, we leave it to the people to take on a slight increase in property taxes. Keep in mind that LHUSD is the largest single employer in the city, with the most buildings that need service and utilities. LHUSD has shown itself to be a good steward of the last override. Assuming a vote for an override came before the board, and there was a community group supporting it, I would vote for an override to be brought to the voters. LHUSD families can not afford sports fees to go back to $800, nor give up all-day Kindergarten, tutoring, and special instruction programs.
What is one thing the school board can do to improve the education experience of LHUSD students?
Improving the educational experience for our students requires more funding to hire certified teachers. LHUSD requires provisional teachers to complete an internship, a preparation program, or additional college courses to reach the certified level within a few years of being hired. Unfortunately, due to our low salary scales, already certified teachers go to districts that provide the highest pay. While LHUSD has worked to increase salaries, we are still not competitive in the teacher marketplace. Attracting high-quality certified teachers to work for $39,000 a year is difficult. Students need a quality education from more qualified teachers. Efforts to provide good salaries for teachers that will stay here are paramount.
In recent years, a lot of attention has been on the material being taught in schools. As a school board member how would you handle public concern about the curriculum being taught at LHUSD?
There is already openness and transparency with the curriculum in our School District. Community members and parents are invited to come to the District Office and view the materials on display or to view them on the district website. All curriculum has been out for public display, is posted online, and received community input. The school district as a whole is very transparent and the goal is to be partners with families so that students could learn. Some of the hot topics in national news do not exist in our School District, such as teaching CRT, 1619, Sex Education, or sexually explicit materials, it is just not done here. The district is committed to not approving curriculums that affix blame on any race, ethnicity, or sex. LHUSD benefits the more they can partner with parents as part of the learning process. As a board member, I will encourage family involvement activities
Do you believe enough has been done at the district to address any learning loss that occurred during the pandemic?
There was little learning loss for students who took full advantage of the LHUSD remote learning. There is a learning gap for those who lacked home support or needed a face-to-face teaching environment. More can always be done to help students. Near the end of the pandemic, when parents struggled with school changes and students needed face-to-face help with their studies, another high school teacher and I started a free after-school tutoring program. The Lake Havasu Church of the Nazarene provided a location to use. This program was for children grades 4-12 in four subjects: math, science, social studies, and English. With tutors from the university, high school, and community members, we served over 300 students. That free program continues today, tutoring every Monday and Wednesday. But I would like to see tutoring efforts and intervention programs amplified throughout the district to help those students who need some additional help.
BARBARA LUMPKINS
I believe the statements below will convey my background and position on issues that the voters would be interested in learning about.
How long have you lived in Lake Havasu City?
I have lived in Lake Havasu City for the past ten years, five as a snowbird from October to May and five years as a permanent resident.
Can you give a little background on your education and profession?
I have worked in corporate America at State Farm Insurance for 17 years, where I received an accredited degree as an Actuary. I had a successful Home Maintenance Business for 10 years. I had a business in real estate investing for about seven years.
What motivated you to run for the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board?
I am a common sense conservative. I do not agree with the woke indoctrination agendas that our progressive teachers and administrators are pushing on our students.
What are the issues you are running on? What do you want to get done if you are elected to the school board?
I am an advocate for straight academic education being taught in our public schools, nothing more and nothing less. I want to see our students testing at their grade level or above. If levels are not met, I would like to see tutoring available for students paid for with Covid left over funds
What do you think of the performance of the current LHUSD school board?
I don’t have adequate information to make such a judgment.
Anything else you want to add?
I rest my case.
