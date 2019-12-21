For 20 years, Mohave County has lived somewhat beyond its means. All of that will change at midnight this New Year’s Day, when the county’s quarter-cent sales tax is scheduled to expire.
The tax has generated about $122 million since it was first implemented in 1999, according to Mohave County Financial Services Director Coral Loyd. For two decades, that funding has fueled capital improvement projects including county buildings that had long been in need of repair or replacement.
“Twenty years ago, a lot of Mohave County’s government buildings were in disrepair,” said Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould. “They were dilapidated, and the county needed to replace them.”
Buildings replaced with funding generated by the county’s quarter-cent sales tax included the Mohave County Administrative Complex, the sheriff’s office, the Mohave County Adult Detention Center and most recently, the county’s new courthouse in Kingman.
With its work nearly complete, a proposal was made to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to extend the tax until after the county’s new courthouse was completed. Doing so would require a unanimous decision by supervisors – which Gould and other supervisors were reluctant to consider.
“I’m glad it’s going away,” Gould said. “That was the promise made by the board of supervisors when the tax was implemented. This is something that benefits all of the taxpayers. It’s not the county’s money – it belongs to the taxpayers.”
According to Gould, the tax could return if an emergency situation required additional money by the county, but it would require voter support and the support of future county supervisors.
“I’m not interested in raising taxes,” Gould said on Wednesday.
Starting Jan. 1, Lake Havasu City shoppers can expect to pay sales taxes of 7.6%.
