La Paz County Sheriff officers transported Ronald Ware, 75, of Quartzsite to the Lake Havasu City Police Department on June 28 for an active organized retail theft warrant.
According to the report, a Havasu officer was dispatched to Highway 95 business on Jan. 11 2020 for a shoplifting. Police say when they arrived they talked with the asset protection manager who told them he was investigating a suspect, later identified as Ware, for returning stolen items to the store for store credit or money.
The report says that the business requires customers who make no receipt returns to provide a valid ID. The asset protection manager had a return receipt for stolen items valued at $316.28 with an old number that allowed him to look at the ID used for the transaction identifying Ware.
According to the report, Ware was arrested on June 28 in a civil traffic stop by Quartzsite P.D for the outstanding warrant and transported to the La Paz County Sheriff’s Station in Parker. Ware was then transported the same day to LHCPD jail and booked on a felony charge for organized retail theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.