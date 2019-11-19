A La Paz County farm lies at the center of debate for communities on the Colorado River, as efforts are underway to divert 2,088 acre-feet of Colorado River water to Central Arizona.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week passed a resolution condemning the transfer, and voiced their intent to oppose any action that would allow such a transfer to take place. The proposed transfer would allow Cibola-based GSC Farms to transport its allocated water through a Central Arizona Project canal to the town of Queen Creek, about 60 miles Southeast of Phoenix. According to Queen Creek officials, however, that water will be leaving Western Arizona either way. Whether that water serves Central Arizona, or follows its natural course to Southern California, will be a decision for state and federal lawmakers.
According to Paul Gardner, who is the director of utilities for Queen Creek, the Arizona land used by GSC Farms is leased by California farmers, and the farm’s crops are ultimately transported to California. The water, as it has been used by GSC Farms, subsidizes California’s agriculture industry while offering little benefit for La Paz County or Arizona, Gardner said.
The company, which holds its water allocation under a contract between GSC and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, announced in the proposal this August that its 485 acres would be retired from the agriculture industry, and farm officials wished to surrender the company’s water rights to Queen Creek. Doing so, however, will require action from state and federal agencies.
“Resistance to this transaction has arisen in the form of a notion that it is somehow inappropriate to move water rights from the Colorado River to other areas of the state,” Gardner said. “That notion is surpassed by the concept of private property rights … the water rights are privately held, and owners have the right to determine their disposition.”
According to Gardner, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has allotted 165,000 acre-feet of water to a reserve, which may be used by the state of Arizona if “appropriate” uses were identified. The town of Queen Creek, Gardner says, believes the transaction to be an appropriate use.
“GSC Farm generates about $1.2 million of annual economic output, with nearly all of that benefit going to California,” Gardner said. “If the water is transferred to Queen Creek, the water will generate more than $300 million per year of economic output for Arizona.”
The town of Queen Creek would use the water to subsidize its reserves of valuable groundwater, saving the community about 200,000 acre-feet of groundwater from being pumped over the next century – a move that Queen Creek officials hope will benefit current and future generations of its residents.
The County Supervisors Association of Arizona drafted a resolution opposing the proposed water transfer late last month. Officials from Pinal, Maricopa and Pima Counties did not sign the proposed resolution.
The Mohave County Water Authority urged residents of Mohave and La Paz Counties to oppose the water transfer in a statement this week, and the Arizona Department of Water Resources will host public hearings Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the matter.
The hearings will take place 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday in Bullhead City, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Parker and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday in Yuma. For more information about these hearings, contact the Mohave County Water Authority at 928-763-6969.
The Director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources will also accept written public comments in reference to the proposal until Dec. 16. Such comments can be handwritten, emailed or faxed to the department, and each will be considered during the director’s review of the proposal. Public comments can be submitted to Department of Water Resources Docket Supervisor Sharon Scantlebury at sscantlebury@azwater.gov, or faxed to 602-771-8687.
Residents who wish to submit public comment with the department can write to:
Arizona Department of Water Resources
Attn: Sharon Scantlebury, Docket Supervisor
P.O. Box 36020
Phoenix, AZ 85067-6020.
All of these desert communities that want to grow their population, Lake Havasu City included, need to come to grips with the fact that we are a desert and there is a limited supply of water. We are constantly told that growth is to increase the tax base which only increases the need for more taxes.
And you are correct myideas. Adding more residential neighborhoods is NOT normally desired by cities. The cost of the services that must be provided far exceed the money a city receives from the taxes paid. The only type of development which usually makes money for a city is industrial and/or commercial development. And certainly we are just about topped out when it comes to how much water we can get from the Colorado River.
Next step for Phoenix and suburbs will most likely be two water lines running to the Pacific Ocean to get salt water for desalinated water. That of course is very expensive.
