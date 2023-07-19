Syndication: Arizona Republic

The Central Arizona Project canal near the New River siphon northwest of Phoenix. Colorado River Cities 69736208007

 Mark Henle/The Republic

The Central Arizona community of Queen Creek will now receive almost 365,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water over the next 100 years, after years of challenges from Arizona’s river communities. But the floodgates may have opened in more ways than one.

After four years of debate and legal challenges from river communities in Mohave, La Paz and Yuma Counties, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has approved an annual 2,033 annual acre-foot water transfer from Cibola-based GSC Farms to the town of Queen Creek. The transfer of those water rights was first proposed in 2019, under a $24 million purchase agreement between Queen Creek and GSC parent company, Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions. The transfer of that water, via the Central Arizona Project Canal, began on Wednesday.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.