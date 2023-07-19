The Central Arizona community of Queen Creek will now receive almost 365,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water over the next 100 years, after years of challenges from Arizona’s river communities. But the floodgates may have opened in more ways than one.
After four years of debate and legal challenges from river communities in Mohave, La Paz and Yuma Counties, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has approved an annual 2,033 annual acre-foot water transfer from Cibola-based GSC Farms to the town of Queen Creek. The transfer of those water rights was first proposed in 2019, under a $24 million purchase agreement between Queen Creek and GSC parent company, Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions. The transfer of that water, via the Central Arizona Project Canal, began on Wednesday.
Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley announced the beginning of that transfer in a Wednesday press release. According to Wheatley, the town of Queen Creek has sought means of diversifying its water supply for nearly a decade, which has led to discussions in the Queen Creek community as to how water supplies may be acquired, and used, more efficiently.
“We made the strategic decision to reduce our reliance on groundwater in a way that is cost effective to our residents and future generations,” Wheatley said. “Receipt of this transferred water is one element of that overall strategy.”
For four years, river counties have opposed the transfer, citing the threat of a possible precedent which may allow the lease or transfer of fourth-priority Colorado River water rights under similar future agreements.
Those complaints ultimately led to a federal lawsuit in December by Mohave, La Paz and Yuma Counties to prevent the transfer until an environmental impact study for the agreement could be conducted, as river communities fear future water shortages amid an historic drought. But that lawsuit was yet another obstacle that Queen Creek appeared to overcome, as town officials announced the transfer’s commencement this week.
Opposition continues in Western Arizona, but little may be done
La Paz County Supervisor Duce Minor spoke with Today’s News-Herald about the transfer on Wednesday.
“I think it’s deplorable,” Minor said. “It’s wrong. That’s been our position, and the river communities’ position for some time. But we’ve gotten no support from the state or from the feds. The worst part is that it’s setting a dangerous precedent. There have been many efforts by our county and other counties to stop it.”
With one straw now planted in La Paz County’s area of the Colorado River, Minor fears that more straws may follow.
“The likelihood of this happening again is strong,” Minor said. “They’ve opened the gate. Now it’s just a question of who’s going to come next. We will continue to advocate for legislation. Arizona has to get a handle on its water. I think local areas should be given some authority on how our water is going to be used.”
‘Central Arizona wins again’
Mohave County Supervisors Jean Bishop and Buster Johnson lamented state and federal officials’ approval of the deal on Wednesday.
“They’re going to continue to transfer water from the Colorado River,” Johnson said. “It seems like they’re picking on the West Coast of Arizona to supplement the Phoenix and Tucson areas. The state should put a moratorium on Colorado River water transfers until (the state overcomes current and predicted water shortages).”
Johnson has opposed similar water transfer agreements in Mohave County for decades. Now he feels that Central Arizona will continue to experience growth and prosperity at the river communities’ expense.
“The rich are getting richer,” Johnson said. “They have the money. They can buy the water. But on the West Coast (of Arizona), we’ll never have any real growth.”
According to Johnson, Mohave County may be out of options to stop the transfer of water from the river communities to Central Arizona. Although the county balanced its FY 2024 budget by overcoming a $4 million deficit, county officials will spend the next year planning to meet a predicted $18.5 million budget deficit in 2025. It’s a situation that may make unlikely any effort at a long or protracted court battle in a fight that may appear already to have been lost.
“We could always file a lawsuit, but we need to look at our chance of winning,” Johnson said. “Mohave County doesn’t have the money for a lawsuit right now.”
Bishop shared Johnson’s sentiments on Wednesday, after reading the announcement from Queen Creek officials.
“We’ve said a lot, we’ve gone to a lot of hearings, and we did the best we could,” Bishop said. “But Central Arizona wins again. It’s wrong. We can keep talking, but it doesn’t seem like our voices are being heard. We’ll have to talk to the county’s attorneys, but there might not be any legal recourse left.”
