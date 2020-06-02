PHOENIX — The number of Arizonans hospitalized with positive or suspected cases of covid-19 shot past 1,000 on Monday, raising questions from the state’s former health chief about whether Gov. Doug Ducey should have abandoned his stay-at-home order.
The figure, a record, comes amid what has been a steady upward trend since the Department of Health Services began tracking the numbers in early April.
It also follows the setting of another record last week, with 635 positive cases reported from tests conducted on May 26.
There is some fluctuation in those daily numbers, with reports sometimes taking days to be filed with the state. And even the Department of Health Services says that illnesses within the past four to seven days may have yet to be reported.
But here, too, there is a general upward trend.
Overall, the state reported 24 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total for Arizona up to 941.
And the Biodesign Institute at Arizona State University, which keeps its own records, said there has been a steady increase in the number of new cases.
Using a 7-day average, the institute says the state is generating an average of 519 new cases a day. By contrast, on May 15, when the stay-at-home order expired, the average new cases was 378 a day.
And that move followed Ducey agreeing to allow bars and restaurants to reopen and to ease restrictions on other businesses.
Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, told Capitol Media Services the figures give him some concern.
“What it tells me ... is that the stay-at-home order was working, because when it ended, it started popping back up again,’’ he said.
But Humble, himself a former state health director, said the trend also says something else.
“I’m afraid there’s no seasonal effect, or not a significant one,’’ he said.
“I would have expected to see a moderating effect because of the really high temperatures over the last two weeks,’’ Humble explained. “Instead, you see this uptick in cases starting on the 26th which continues today.’’
What makes the 26th significant, he said, is that the stay-at-home order ended on May 15.
From there, there’s an incubation period of about a week. And then, Humble said, it can take four to six days for lab tests to come back.
Humble said there are several take-aways from the data, particularly the number of patients in hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.