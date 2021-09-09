Joe Biden issued an executive order Thursday afternoon, requiring employers of more than 100 employees to mandate coronavirus vaccinations – or in lieu of vaccinations, employers will require that employees be tested for the virus at least once per week, with paid time off.
Mohave County officials are seeking information this week as to how that decision could affect more than 1,200 county employees. Two days prior to the president’s mandate, the county’s governing board approved a resolution in opposition to mandatory vaccinations.
“We don’t know how it’s going to affect us yet,” said Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Buster Johnson. “It affects private companies rather than public, but it also mentions OSHA – and the county is required to follow OSHA regulations. We’re trying to find out from the state what it will mean for Mohave County.”
According to Johnson, the county may have to follow the president’s mandate regardless of the county’s own resolution this week. Previous presidential orders and gubernatorial mandates have been challenged in court before, Johnson said, but rarely to success.
“Just because someone says we should do something doesn’t mean we have to do it, but there could be consequences if we don’t,” Johnson said. “But it will be a decision by the board as a whole. I’ve already reached out to the county attorney and the county manager on this.”
However, Johnson reminded residents on Thursday that the president’s order would not be a strict mandate for employees to be vaccinated. The order requires that if such employees choose not to be vaccinated, they must instead be tested for the virus at least once per week.
As Mohave County attorneys communicate with state officials as to how the president’s order will be applied, the Arizona Governor’s Office issued a statement in response to Biden’s decision.
According to the Arizona Governor’s Office, the president’s decision could affect as many as 100 million Americans. That decision will reportedly be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, with violations punishable by fines of about $14,000.
“Today marks another egregious big government overreach, robbing Arizonans and all Americans of their fundamental rights to make their own decisions about their health and the safety of their children,” Governor Ducey said in a Thursday press release. “President Biden’s dictatorial approach is wrong, un-American, and will do far more harm than good … These mandates are outrageous. They will never stand up in court. We must and will push back.”
Ducey’s sentiments appeared to be shared by Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould this week.
“(Biden) doesn’t have the authority to do that,” Gould said on Thursday. “We won’t force our employees to be vaccinated.”
The only Supreme Court precedent Gould believed could support Biden’s decision, he said, was the case of Jacobson v. Massachusetts.
That decision, rendered by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1905, upheld the city of Cambridge, Massachusetts’ right to require the vaccination of local pastor Henning Jacobson during a smallpox epidemic. The court ruled that Jacobson’s individual liberty in refusing the smallpox vaccine was surpassed by the safety of the general public.
“We’re probably going to hear from our own employees about this,” Gould said. “As of this week, I’ve probably been getting 20 emails per day about the coronavirus.”
According to Supervisor Jean Bishop, civil unrest may be expected within the county in the near future.
“Our county meetings won’t be a very civil place to be for the next few weeks, that’s for sure,” Bishop said. “The Havasu Patriots aren’t going to be happy about it, and I’m already receiving email from constituents every day as it is. It’s all the same message from different parts of the county, telling us to oppose mandatory vaccinations.”
At local private businesses, executives are only beginning to examine the specific requirements of the executive order. And according to London Bridge Resort Director of Resort Services Matthew Brewster, it’s a lot to go through.
“It’s going to be an issue,” Brewster said. “It’s already difficult to find staffing as it is. Depending on how this comes down, it could cause businesses to lose even more staff. We don’t know the details … there’s a lot of gaps in the information we have. We have 250 employees, and if someone gets sick, we’ll give them time off. We do that because if someone gets sick, we don’t want them to hide it from us. We want them to tell us so they don’t get others sick.”
On Thursday, Lake Havasu City manager said the presidential order is unlikely to affect Havasu municipal employees.
