A child is dead, and the investigation continues into a fatal off-road vehicle accident that took place this weekend in the Desert Hills community of Havasu Heights.
As of this week, no additional information has been released by law enforcement in the investigation, or whether the accident may have been prevented. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the 5-year-old victim was driving an all-terrain vehicle Saturday afternoon, when the vehicle’s throttle may have stuck open. A second ATV attempted to pull alongside the vehicle as witnesses tried to pull the victim to safety, but the witness was unable to do so. The ATV stopped only after crashing through a residential fence, and struck a brick wall.
The child was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to investigators, and was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment of his injuries. The victim later died at the facility.
Havasu’s off-highway recreation community remained saddened and confused in light of Saturday’s accident this week.
“It sounds like (the family) did everything they could,” said off-roading enthusiast and Havasu 4-Wheelers President Jim Bowen. “They tried to introduce their child to the sport nice and early. It’s a tragedy. A lot of kids who drive off-road vehicles, whether it’s a moto or a UTV – most of them grew up on these vehicles. I have no idea what would have happened.”
As investigation continues, Sandbar Powersports Manager Jason Melton says that similar accidents may be preventable, barring an unforeseen vehicle malfunction.
“We have little quad vehicles in stock, but you can set a governor on them so that they can’t go very fast,” Melton said this week. “An older model might not have that. Any off-road vehicle can be dangerous, and a lot of it depends on kids’ teachers, and those who are watching what’s going on.”
Melton says that 5 years old may not be too young to learn how to ride such a vehicle, and smaller ATVs are designed for that approximate age group.
“But if there’s no governor on the vehicle, it can be dangerous for a child if they don’t know what they’re doing,” Melton said.
As of Monday, Mohave County Sheriff’s officials were unable to comment on whether the vehicle used by the victim was equipped with a governor or killswitch.
