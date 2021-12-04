Today’s News-Herald ends one chapter and begins another. Mike Quinn, the first president and publisher of River City Newspapers, ends his 26-year career with the company this month, handing the reins to Rich Macke, a veteran publisher currently working with newspapers and based in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska.
Quinn came to Lake Havasu City in 1995 to oversee a merger of the Lake Havasu City Herald and Today’s Daily News, operated respectively by Western News & Info. and Wick Communications.
Since then, the daily paper, the weekly Parker Pioneer and specialty publications have grown with the communities, including an explosion of online viewership as readership trends began to shift to digital.
Havasunews.com is the most viewed news website in Mohave County.
During his tenure, Quinn served on boards of organizations he believed would help build a stronger community, including the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way and the tourism board now known as Go Lake Havasu, among others
He also served on the board of the Arizona Newspapers Association for many years and is a past president.
Quinn says he planned a few years back to retire when he reached his 25th anniversary with the company. Fate had other plans. The coronavirus pandemic swept through Lake Havasu City in spring 2020, and because of the uncertain economic climate, Quinn decided to stay on to help the company weather the covid-19 storm.
Leaving the company he helped establish is a big deal, but Quinn says he’s now ready for his next stages of life to begin.
“Life 2.0 begins. It’s not a classical retirement. I intend to have fish and play golf and travel with (wife) Elaine more for a while, but plan to soon work with local groups and businesses toward community betterment goals.”
Quinn noted that one of the newspaper’s most important contributions to the community is its decades of chronicling Lake Havasu City’s growth since its early days.
“The one constant during all that time is the ongoing question of growth in Lake Havasu City,” he said. “The story of Lake Havasu City is a story of growing from nothing, and it has yet to reach its fruition.
He sees some parallels as he prepares to step down.
“Cities change. They reinvent themselves. You need to turn page to see what’s on the next one.”
Today’s News-Herald, he says, will be in good hands. Quinn says the paper will benefit from new perspectives that Macke will offer.
“Not everything different is better, but everything better is different,” he said, citing a favorite quote.
Macke, 55, expects to begin work in Havasu in the coming weeks. The California native has held jobs at newspapers around the country, and he has experience in nearly every department. He started his career in the mailroom, and later worked as a press operator, production manager, advertising director and circulation manager. He’s also worked closely with newsrooms throughout his career, and he says he makes it a point to stay involved in the community.
Macke will move to Havasu with his wife, Jennifer. They have three adult children, Chelsea, Christian and Samantha, and three grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Kieran and Everley.
Macke says the Havasu region is a perfect fit for his family. The city is just a few hours from extended family in the Prescott area.
He says the Today’s News-Herald has a bright future ahead.
“Newspapers that succeed the most are the ones that focus on print and digital,” he said. “Some go too far one way or the other, but it’s an important balance.
He says the community’s conservative politics mirror his own, but he points out that it’s important for the newspaper to offer wide-ranging and balanced viewpoints, particularly on the opinion pages. “I’m a pretty staunch conservative, but it’s important to listen to others. I get really frustrated with how the nation has divided itself. I strive to bring balance to the newspapers I’ve worked at over the last 12 or 13 years.”
Macke said he looks forward to getting out into the community and meeting business owners and residents. “I’m a down-to-earth type of guy,” he said. “I don’t try to shadow over anyone; I’m another member of the team that works to get the paper out every day. I love coming to work every morning, and I hope if people see me walking down Main Street, they’ll stop me to say hello.”
