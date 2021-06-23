After more than a week of excessive heat warnings, light precipitation Wednesday morning came as a slight relief to Lake Havasu City residents.
The National Weather Service declared excessive heat warnings earlier this month, with temperatures approaching 120 degrees throughout the Southwest. Those extended through Sunday, until temperatures fell to just above 100 degrees. Havasu saw spotted rainfall early Wednesday, and weather service officials say that precipitation was seen as far north as Lake Havasu Municipal Airport.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Blanz, Havasu residents last saw measurable rainfall on April 27, with 0.02 inches reported.
A weeklong forecast by the agency predicted a 30% chance of thunderstorms Wednesday evening, with a slight chance of storms Thursday. Temperatures will begin to climb Thursday to a predicted 99 degrees, with 102-degree temperatures on Friday. Nighttime lows are expected to be lower than 85 degrees until Saturday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.