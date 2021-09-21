The National Weather Service’s Las Vegas office says key changes in the weather patterns are expected later this week, which could bring rain to the region. Forecasters say possible impacts appear to be minimal, but that could change depending on how the storms develop. Thunderstorms are expected in California’s Inyo County and the Twentynine Palms area, and Nevada’s Clark County. Meteorologists say residents of Lake Havasu City and the Colorado River Valley are most likely to enjoy another hot weekend, with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid-70s through the end of the week.
