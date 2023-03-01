Rain and hail kept Lake Havasu City residents indoors Wednesday as a winter storm passed through the region. In higher elevations throughout Mohave County, heavy snowfall shut down roads and required school closures.
Hail was observed around Lake Havasu City in the early afternoon, and heavy downpours dumped about ¼-inch of rain between 2 and 4:30 p.m.
The rain required the cancellation of Wednesday’s track and field meet at Lake Havasu High School. Several teams were unable to travel because of snow conditions.
Heavy snowfall closed Highway 68 between Bullhead City and Kingman, as well as stretches of I-40 just east of the State Route 95 interchange. By 2 p.m., ADOT said US 93 was closed from Kingman north to the Nevada state line. I-40 was also closed 20 miles east of Kingman all the way to Ash Fork. In Kingman, schools implemented their winter weather early student release program to get kids home safely by bus. Nearly 2 inches of snow had accumulated in downtown Kingman by 3:15 p.m.
The storm was part of a massive winter weather system that has wreaked havoc around the west, particularly in California. The storm was expected to dump up to two feet of snow in some parts of Northern Arizona.
The rain brought Havasu’s rainfall totals to 1.57 inches since Jan. 1, and 2.21 inches for the water year, which is measured between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30.
The national weather service was predicting additional showers and possible thunderstorms in Havasu throughout Wednesday evening, followed by clear weather on Thursday with highs of 63 degrees. Meteorologists expect sunny skies through the rest of the week.
