The Thanksgiving holiday was a wet one this year, and the rain is expected to continue into Black Friday.
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts in the area reached 50 miles per hour on Thursday, with heavy rain dumping down in bursts throughout the afternoon and evening. Thunder and lightning were also prominent in the winter storm.
NWS warns of powerful wind gusts again today and into the weekend, with a winter storm warning still in place. They caution drivers to beware of slick roads and difficult driving conditions with crosswinds.
