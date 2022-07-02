The nonprofit organization behind the murals seen around Lake Havasu City is hosting an art sale during the Fourth of July weekend. The sale is a part of Havasu Area Public Arts’ Art Creates Art project and features work created by local artists.
HAPA President Fred Hahn says that the artwork was supplied to the nonprofit by the participating artists.
“What we’re doing today is running a ‘6x6’ sale as part of our Art Creates Art [project] and essentially artists have donated their artwork in 6 inch by 6 inch squares,” Hahn stated.
All of the artwork that is available can be purchased for $25. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the nonprofit and their mission of installing public art, such as murals, to beautify Havasu.
“It’s a way we raise money and create public art,” Hahn said.
Around half a dozen local artists have donated artwork and Hahn expects more pieces to be donated before the sale is over. HAPA’s Vice President Valerie Sadler adds that the nonprofit can ship artwork that is for sale on their Facebook for $8.95 to those not local to Havasu. Those residing in the city are eligible for a pick-up service that is provided by HAPA.
The art sale started on July 2 and will continue through July 4. HAPA’s sale is set up in the hallway by Barley Brothers and RU Gallery at 1425 McCulloch Blvd N. Hours for the sale are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To see more art for sale, visit HAPA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/havasuareapublicartHAPA.
