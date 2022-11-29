The Lake Havasu City Marine Corps League Detachment 757 is preparing for their yearly delivery of Christmas trees. Due to a delay that halted their traditional weekend sale, the group is expected to receive their trees this evening.
The sale, which doubles as a fundraiser, will be held on Thursday in the parking lot of CVS located at 75 N. Lake Havasu Ave. with proceeds going towards the group’s donations fund. Customers can arrive around noon to the lot to purchase a Christmas tree to support those in their community.
Local organizations that benefit from the event include Lake Havasu City Military Moms, Havasu Community Health Foundation’s Food Bank and Veterans Treatment Court, amongst others.
The smallest trees available for purchase are considered tabletop trees and range in height from two to three feet. The expected price for smaller-sized trees begins at $25. The highest price will be $150 for trees in the nine to 10-foot height range. Douglas and Noble fir trees are amongst the trees that will be delivered.
Customers can pay with cash and by credit or debit card. Members from the detachment plan on unloading Christmas trees on Thursday morning with sales beginning around noon.
