Christmas tree fundraise

The Lake Havasu City Marine Corps League Detachment 757 will have their annual Christmas tree fundraiser beginning around noon on Thursday.

 Courtesy of Ron Silva

The Lake Havasu City Marine Corps League Detachment 757 is preparing for their yearly delivery of Christmas trees. Due to a delay that halted their traditional weekend sale, the group is expected to receive their trees this evening.

The sale, which doubles as a fundraiser, will be held on Thursday in the parking lot of CVS located at 75 N. Lake Havasu Ave. with proceeds going towards the group’s donations fund. Customers can arrive around noon to the lot to purchase a Christmas tree to support those in their community.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.