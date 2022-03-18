The Lake Havasu City community is rallying behind Ryett Káne-Hekili.
This Saturday, the eight year old is being escorted around town by Leave It To Us Limo Service before going to his final destination, Cypress Park, Káne-Hekili’s favorite park, at 11 a.m.
Ryett’s limo will be driven by a driver dressed as Denki, Ryett’s favorite character from the popular anime My Hero Academia.
The event has been set up by Tracie and Jeff Rehark, friends of the family, who wanted to plan a special day for a friend who has been faced with extreme challenges this year.
Káne-Hekili was diagnosed in April this year with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a form of cancer which affects blood and bone marrow. Káne-Hekili was admitted to Phoenix Children’s Hospitals where he underwent treatment for nearly 300 days.
Unfortunately, Káne-Hekili and his doctors exhausted all the currently available pediatric curative treatments, but the silver lining was that Ryett got to return home to Lake Havasu City where he is continuing treatment.
The Reharks invite anyone who wishes to give Káne-Hekili a gift or make a donation to his family to stop by the park before he moves on to a private family party.
“I have planned everything I can think of,” Tracie said. “I wish I could think of more.”
The Havasu community had previously supported Káne-Hekili and family with donations from local charity groups and Ryett’s classmates but the whole town made sure to welcome the eight year old home on Feb. 2. Police cars, firetrucks and other service vehicles escorted Káne-Hekili and his home illuminate the sky with lights and noises from their sirens. The event was covered by television news from the Phoenix valley.
Since returning home, Ryett has attended school at Nautilus Elementary.
