La Paz County rancher Boyce Andersen once benefited from the Central Arizona Project’s Temporary Water Use program, under a three-year lease. The program allowed Andersen to support his herd of cattle in La Paz County with the use of the Central Arizona Project’s canal. When that program was terminated last year, Andersen was forced to pay for water shipments from Fondomonte Arizona.
“I’ve been forced to do anything possible to keep my cattle alive,” Andersen said. “Before, I was permitted to use one acre-foot of water per year, and I wasn’t even using that much. Right now, I get zero. (The CAP) has completely cut that water off. But it’s not just me - There’s wildlife that uses that water too, and now they’ll have to find other water sources. Animals are going to die.”
The company, which is a subsidiary of Saudi-based Almarai Co, has for almost a decade grown fields of alfalfa on land surrounding Andersen’s ranch. But earlier this month, Fondomonte came under sharp criticism by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.
Arizona officials rescinded two permits by the company this year, to drill more than 1,000 feet into La Paz County’s water table. According to the Associated Press, inconsistencies were found in the applications for those permits - which would allow the removal of as much as 3,000 gallons of groundwater per minute to irrigate the company’s alfalfa fields - A crop which would ultimately be transported to the Saudi Kingdom for distribution.
In an interview with the Associated Press, Mayes described Fondomonte’s efforts in La Paz County as outrageous. “We can’t, in the midst of an epic drought, afford to do dumb things with water in the state of Arizona anymore,” Mayes said.
But until now, Andersen says he has been paying Fondomonte to haul water to his ranch, and maintain his herd.
According to Andersen, paying for water to be transported to his ranch is a short-term solution at best.
“I’m having water hauled temporarily,” he said. “I can’t continue to do it forever. I’ll go broke if I try.
Federal officials are expected to apply more than 2 million acre-feet in water cuts on the Colorado River as a two-decade drought continues throughout the Southwest. The Central Arizona Project is expected to take the brunt of those cuts in Arizona, and now local ranchers are feeling the impact.
Without the benefit of the CAP, Andersen must now rely on local groundwater resources to support his ranch. But according to Andersen, that is much easier said than done. CAP officials directed Andersen to an Arizona Department of Water Resources well in his area to meet his needs, but accessing that well remains a challenge, Andersen said this week.
“The well is in a bad location,” Andersen said. “And the CAP has no idea how expensive it can be to haul water from that well.”
It’s an expensive solution, and one that Andersen says he cannot consider indefinitely. But Andersen says the alternative, which would be to install equipment in that well to pump water to his ranch, could cost as much as $30,000.
“The reason the (CAP) canal was so convenient is that there were places every three miles where my cattle could stop to drink,” Andersen said. “And the amount of water I was using was minuscule. I was just watering a few cows. It’s not like I was growing hay like the Saudi Arabians.”
The Central Arizona Project is a 336-mile canal created created in 1968, under the Colorado River Basin Project Act. That canal spans from the Parker area, east across the Tonopah Desert and through the city of Phoenix, and Tucson, before reaching its end in the Southern Arizona community of Sahuarita. For decades, that canal has served as a benefit to farmers, ranchers and developing communities throughout Arizona. But now areas served by the CAP will face the greatest initial challenge as that resource (literally) dries up.
