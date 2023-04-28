Syndication: Arizona Republic

Ground water is pumped into a canal to irrigate a field at Fondomonte’s Butler Valley Ranch near Bouse.

 Mark Henle/The Republic

La Paz County rancher Boyce Andersen once benefited from the Central Arizona Project’s Temporary Water Use program, under a three-year lease. The program allowed Andersen to support his herd of cattle in La Paz County with the use of the Central Arizona Project’s canal. When that program was terminated last year, Andersen was forced to pay for water shipments from Fondomonte Arizona.

“I’ve been forced to do anything possible to keep my cattle alive,” Andersen said. “Before, I was permitted to use one acre-foot of water per year, and I wasn’t even using that much. Right now, I get zero. (The CAP) has completely cut that water off. But it’s not just me - There’s wildlife that uses that water too, and now they’ll have to find other water sources. Animals are going to die.”

