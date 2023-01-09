Balloonfest: Reach for the Stars

Reach 4 the Stars owner Kim Lynch with her crew (and family) Brian Lynch, David Lynch, Kristina Lynch Anhalt, and Philip Anhalt.

 Photo Courtesy Reach for the Stars

Kim Lynch says she has been a hot air balloon pilot for 39 plus year and has been running the non-profit, Reach 4 the Stars, since 2015. Reach 4 the Stars, Lynch says, is a Southern California organization that specializes in “handicap accessible flights.”

According to Lynch most hot air balloon baskets require passengers to swing their legs over a four foot tall basket. Not only does this prevent people in wheelchairs from riding, Lynch says, it also prevents those who are older and have less mobility from riding as well.

