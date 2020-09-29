Each year, racers compete in personal watercraft tournaments around the globe for a chance to meet in Lake Havasu City for the International Jet Sport Boating Association’s World Finals. They are the best in the world – and this year, many of them won’t be coming.
The action is set to begin this weekend, but organizers say the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic effect on participation from other countries. Although some international competitors will appear at this year’s event, many others will not be entering the U.S. to compete.
“This is the premiere event for the sport in the world,” said IJSBA producer Jim Russell. “Traditionally, half of our competitors have been international racers. Some of them have gone to vast lengths to prepare for this event … one of our competitors from London had to be quarantined for two weeks in Dubai before he could come here.”
International participants who can participate in this year’s world finals will be taking a risk, and according to Russell, the IJSBA is taking lengths to protect both competitors and the general public.
“Occupancy will be limited, and will fall in line with coronavirus regulations,” Russell said. “We’re reducing the grandstand seating by half … the rest of the beach will be open for festival viewing. We’re enforcing social distancing and masks will be required.”
Russell said masks will be required at the event despite a mayoral proclamation rescinding Havasu’s masking order earlier this week.
The IJSBA’s annual freestyle personal watercraft competition, long held in the Bridgewater Channel, will now take place at Crazyhorse Camp Grounds, alongside the races themselves. According to Russell, however, fewer participants and less grandstand seating will do little to diminish the spectacle of the races themselves.
“These are the finest racers in the world,” Russell said. “They’re the ultimate of personal watercraft competition. All year long they compete for a chance to come here, and for the past 39 years, Havasu has been treated to the finest personal watercraft competition anywhere.”
Russell says the event will feature 30 races per day, over four days. According to Russell, potential winds this weekend are of little concern to organizers or competitors. In almost four decades, the event has canceled only a single day of races due to inclement weather – which was the first day of competition at last year’s event.
The IJSBA organization signed a contract in June with Lake Havasu City tourism officials, promising that the event would continue in Havasu – with marketing efforts provided by GoLakeHavasu – until 2025, with an option to renew the agreement for another five years afterward. According to IJSBA officials, the length of the agreement is believed to be the first of its kind in personal watercraft racing.
This year’s IJSBA World Finals is scheduled to take place Oct. 3-11 at Crazy Horse Campgrounds.
For more information, visit IJSBA’s Facebook page, or visit www.ijsba.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.