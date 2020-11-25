Up the street from Lake Havasu City’s planned co-working location Nomadic, there is another small business incubator in town that already has a couple buns in the oven — both literally and figuratively.
The Kitchen Art Work Space located on Main Street — or The KAWS — has become quite popular in the last few months. Havasu’s unique take on the shared kitchen concept opened its doors in April 2019 and had six members by its one year anniversary. But April 2020 also happened to be the month that the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States causing businesses and restaurants throughout Arizona to shut their doors or alter operations.
Owner and Operations Manager Regan Ross-Robertson said events at The KAWS came screeching to a halt for a couple months during the spring, but when things reopened the shared kitchen suddenly had a lot of interest.
“Covid made it interesting, but it has been good,” Ross-Robertson said. “We have had to adjust and learn, but one thing about covid is it has given people a chance to reevaluate. They have had that time to reevaluate life and in a way it brought people into new businesses or wanting to try something they didn’t have the time or ambition to do before. We went through those first couple months in March and April where it was like, ‘OK, are we going to make this?’ Then it just slowly started to blossom from there.”
Ross-Robertson also credited the success member companies like Wild Coffee and LaCaracha have had selling out of the building’s drive through window for raising The KAWS’ profile throughout the community.
Today there are a total of 17 different member companies that use the facility and Ross-Robertson said she is currently working with another 10 to 12 businesses who are interested in becoming members. Ross-Robertson said her original goal for KAWS was to find 20 member companies, and as KAWS starts to approach those number space and time inside the shared kitchen is becoming harder to find.
“Our walk-ins are getting pretty close to capacity,” she said. “So I will have to take every new member based on what they will be doing, how often they will be using the facility, and if they will have to store food here.”
Each member company in The KAWS is unique, and they each have their own reasons for joining. She said the facility is always open to its members, and some bakers use the storefront as a meeting location to host wedding cake tastings. Some businesses make and sell their food on site, some prepare their food and sell it elsewhere, while other’s just use it as a place to dump their garbage and do dishes at the end of the night. Some members don’t even use the kitchen, simply joining as a way to connect with other small local businesses.
“Some of them are pretty self-contained, like White Harte Farms,” Ross-Robertson said. “We only see them because they wanted to join for the community. Then others are here over 100 hours a month. Catering is really interesting because they have to prep everything here but they can cook on site. I love food trucks because they are easy and they don’t have to be here a lot.”
Having multiple companies working out of the same building has also created some synergy between several businesses. Ross-Robertson said Wild Coffee is selling some of Wildflower Cuisine & Catering’s baked goods while Ójala has Siren’s Sweets make their vegan desserts.
“It is just a community supporting each other,” she said. “There is a lot of that neat partnership that is happening.”
