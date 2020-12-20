Real estate may not be a market that’s struggling in Lake Havasu City this year, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This summer, outdoor recreationists and other travelers swarmed to Havasu’s warm beaches and cool waters. And according to Lake Havasu Association of Realtors President Richard Gomez, many visitors seem to have enjoyed the experience.
“It’s a very hot market,” Gomez said Wednesday. “Our inventory is down … we usually have 300-400 homes for sale on the market. Right now we have a little more than 140 homes for sale. A lot of people have liked our community and decided they want to live here.”
According to Gomez, the Realtor Association recorded 1,881 homes sold in Havasu from January through November in 2019. During the same timeframe this year, about 2,170 have been sold.
“The coronavirus has played a significant role in people making the decision to buy,” Gomez said. “Or if people are renting, it’s affected their decision to buy, instead. People have come to like Havasu, and they see the amenities we have to offer. It’s been an influencing factor.”
And according to Gomez, the city’s housing market will continue to boil as long as the economy remains as it is.
“There’s some pent up demand from people who want to sell,” Gomez said. “As long as the interest rates remain low, we’re expecting a strong housing market in the first and second quarter of next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.