The Nautical Beachfront Resort remained closed this week after a corporate entity reportedly rented the popular Island hotel until early December. According to reporting by Deadline Magazine, the hotel’s current tenants are none other than the cast of MTV’s “Floribama Shore.”
People Magazine appeared to confirm Deadline’s story on Saturday, and both publications reported that the cast and crew are now under a two-week quarantine after a member of the production staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
Filming began at the Nautical earlier this month, with entry to the property restricted solely to employees, watersports reservations, deliveries and authorized personnel. Lake Havasu Tourism officials were made aware of a filming project scheduled for the location earlier this year, and last week early rumors indicated the Nautical would be a new filming location for the show. “Floribama Shore” is a successor to MTV’s hit series, “The Jersey Shore,” and is now entering its fourth season.
According to People Magazine, the company behind “Floribama Shore,” 495 Productions, is following all local, state and federal coronavirus safety requirements.
Nautical Beachfront Resort General Manager Alfredo Anguiano said last week that a production was taking place, but could not disclose further information due to a non-disclosure agreement.
According to television ratings company ShowBuzzDaily, “Floribama Shore’s” third season finale received almost 640,000 viewers nationwide in February. For local tourism officials, the filming could bring the sort of publicity – and a new demographic – that hasn’t been seen in Havasu since MTV’s Spring Break was filmed in the city more than 25 years ago.
“We’re happy to have this kind of national exposure,” said GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon this week. “(Floribama Shore) has extensive viewership and is valuable PR for our city, and the Nautical in particular, who have worked very hard to accommodate this challenging production. Once it’s safe to travel again, we hope fans of the show will visit Havasu and find the magic in it that we all do.”
Although the show’s fourth season premiere has not yet been announced, production remains underway at the Nautical as of this week, according to Deadline.
