The charitable games have begun!
In February the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors kicked off the 2022 Realtor Olympics with a Bunco tournament. Now the fundraising event is winding down with a few more events before the closing ceremony on May 14.
The Realtor Olympics has been happening for over 30 years and is a chance for the Realtors Association to raise money that it can donate to local charities.
“If you are a charity and are interested in receiving any funds from Realtors Olympics you have to reach out to the association and we have a questionnaire that we have the fill out,” Association President Judy Tassie explained. “Then we’ll have them come to the association and pitch their non-profit.”
In past years Tassie says the Association has donated to Havasu organizations such as the Police Explorers, GraceArts Youth Theatricals and the Havasu Community Health Foundation. Even during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, Tassie say the Association was still able to raise $25,000 which was donated to local food banks.
So far this year there have been six events in the Realtor Olympics, including a new side-by-side desert dash event. Tassie says so far the community support has been great, with the association already rising close to $21,000.
“We really have had a lot of community support this year,” Tassie said. “A lot of the chair people are telling me the community has really been rallying around it and showing a ton of support.”
The three events left in these Olympics “games” are a murder mystery dinner, a cornhole tournament and the Thelma Mayworm Memorial Bowling Tournament. The murder mystery dinner is on April 14 at Shugrue’s with tickets costing $75. The cornhole tournament is at the Realtor Center on April 21 and costs $20 to participate in.
Finally the bowling tournament is on May 7 at Havasu Lanes and cost $15 a person or $60 for a team. The closing ceremony will be held at Anderson Auto Group and cost $20 a ticket which includes a buffet dinner and drinks.
For more information about the events or to purchase tickets, contact the Association of Realtors at 928-855-8423.
