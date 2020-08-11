The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors is conducting a laptop donation drive for children in the Lake Havasu Unified School District. The Association is collecting gently used or new working laptop computers to donate to the school district for use in online learning. Laptops may be dropped off at the Lake Havasu Association or Realtors building at 2293 Swanson Ave. For information, call 928-855-8423 or email judytassie@hotmail.com.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.