Fox

With the recent increase of rabid foxes throughout the Hualapai Mountains, county staff asks visitors and residents to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of this dangerous disease. 

 (Arizona Game and Fish Kingman photo)

Until recently Mohave County had never had an issue with rabies in its fox population. The first-ever reports of the virus in local foxes surfaced in late 2022. But in the span of seven months there have been a total of six potential or confirmed rabies cases reported to the Mohave County Department of Public Health – all near the Hualapai Mountains.

The two most recent reports have occurred in a seven-day span that has caused the county to issue a “high-priority alert.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.