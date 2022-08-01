fotino2.jpeg

Photographer Jonathan Fotino took this photo of his dog Luna enjoying Thursday's storm.

 By Jon Fotino

Lake Havasu City had an unusually soggy July this year after a couple storms late in the month boosted rain totals over half an inch.

Meteorologist Matt Woods with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas said Lake Havasu City officially received 0.64 inches of rain at the Lake Havasu City Airport during the month of July, which is more than twice Havasu’s July average of 0.26 inches. It’s still short of last year’s mark of 0.71 inches in July 2021, and well short of the July record of 2.48 inches measured in 2012. No measurable rainfall was reported in July in either 2020 or 2019.

