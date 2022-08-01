Lake Havasu City had an unusually soggy July this year after a couple storms late in the month boosted rain totals over half an inch.
Meteorologist Matt Woods with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas said Lake Havasu City officially received 0.64 inches of rain at the Lake Havasu City Airport during the month of July, which is more than twice Havasu’s July average of 0.26 inches. It’s still short of last year’s mark of 0.71 inches in July 2021, and well short of the July record of 2.48 inches measured in 2012. No measurable rainfall was reported in July in either 2020 or 2019.
Havasu’s July rain fall this year has provided a bit of a boost to an otherwise dry year, as more than half of the rainfall during the water year – which runs from October to September – came in the last month. Woods said Havasu has gotten a total of 1.16 inches of rain during the first 10 months of the water year. The National Weather Service reports Havasu received a total of 1.71 inches of rain in water year 2020-21, 6.2 inches in 2019-20, 6.13 inches in 2018-19, and 1.26 inches in 2017-18.
Woods said Havasu’s average rainfall for the year is 3.81 inches.
The rains may not be finished for the year, however. The National Weather Service forecasts a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight on Thursday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms from Saturday night through the end of the 7-day forecast on Monday.
