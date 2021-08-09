KINGMAN — The Mohave County Animal Shelter is reporting the adoption, transfer and rescue of “well over 40 animals” over the course of five days, with Shelter Manager Nicole Mangiameli saying “our numbers are looking much better.”
It was approximately a week ago that the shelter put out a call for help due to overcrowding. While the shelter was not yet having to euthanize aggressive and terminally-ill animals to make room for more guests, Mangiameli said at the time it had never been closer to having to do so.
Between Monday, Aug. 2 and Friday, Aug. 6, 22 animals were transferred to rescues and four animals were returned to owners. Nine dogs and two cats were adopted, and paired with the yet-to-be released figures from PetSmart adoption events, Mangiameli said “this number is well over 40 animals,” adding it “has to be some kind of record. The people were up to task and came and took animals.”
Along with individuals, that includes the shelter’s partners such as the Western Arizona Humane Society, which took senior dogs.
“Our numbers are looking much better, and it was really timely because of the heat wave,” Mangiameli continued. “The ability we had to send all these animals out of the shelter is great because of the heat wave; we want to keep everybody inside and cool.”
While the crowding situation at the shelter has improved, its manager said she’d like to see residency continue to decline as summer is “the most difficult time of the year.”
“I feel like we’re out of the woods for having a record month, but I don’t want to slow down by any means,” she said. “Every shelter guest needs to go home and then we’ll call it a success.”
The shelter still needs financial assistance for dental work from the community through Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter.
“It’s not like with people where it’s minimal dollars,” Mangiameli explained of animal dental appointments which affect overall health and increase adoptability. “Every animal needs to be put under anesthesia, so it’s a full surgery charge. That doesn’t stop us and kind people give. I’d really like to have some dentals done for our senior guests.”
For more information or to donate, go to https://www.friendsofmcas.org/.
