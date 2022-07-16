Mohave County has been known as a conservative corner of Arizona for many years and the area has continued to turn a deeper shade of red recently, according to the latest voter registration numbers.
The Mohave County Recorder’s office updated its voter registration figures on July 5 showing that the county has added roughly 20,000 active voters to its rolls since the July 6, 2020 report was released. The Lake Havasu area, including the Desert Hills precinct, accounts for about 5,700 of those additional voters. In all, the county had a total of 146,605 active registered voters as early voting in the 2022 primary election kicked off – 45,185 of which reside in either Lake Havasu City or the Desert Hills precinct.
Mohave County
The total number of active registered voters in the county have grown by 19,822 between July 2020 and July 2022 with Republicans making up the lion’s share of the growth. The county reports an additional 12,580 registered Republicans since the 2020 election bringing the total number of GOP voters in the county up to 76,653. That is 52.3% of all registered voters.
The next largest group of voters in the county is the “other” category – largely made up of independents – with a total of 48,194 registered voters (32.9%). The other category has grown by 6,479 registered voters since July 2020.
Meanwhile, Democrats have added a total of 576 registered voters over the last 24 months bringing the total up to 20,815 – 14.2% of all registered voters.
The Libertarians also grew slightly with 187 more registered voters in 2022 than 2020, bringing the total in the county up to 943 (0.6%).
Lake Havasu City/Desert Hills
There are a total of three precincts in the Lake Havasu area – Lake Havasu South, Lake Havasu North, and Desert Hills.
Lake Havasu South and North include a total of 42,527 registered voters within the city and another 2,658 registered voters in Desert Hills. That is a combined 5,678 more registered voters this year than in July 2020.
The Lake Havasu City area tends to lean further to the right than Mohave County as a whole and Havasu has added another 4,194 registered Republicans to the voter rolls in the last two years. That brings the total up to 26,618 as of July 5, which is 58.9% of all registered voters in the Havasu area.
Just like the county, the second largest group of voters in Havasu are the “other” category with 12,586 registered voters according to the latest tally (27.9%). That is an increase of 1,454 since July 2020.
Democrats were the only party to decline in Havasu over the past couple years with a total of 5,722 registered Democrats as of July 5 (12.7%) – down by 27 registered voters from 2020.
Meanwhile, the Libertarian party has picked up 57 registered voters in the past 24 months bringing its total in the Havasu area up to 248 (0.5%).
(1) comment
that’s because the democrats register illegals and deceased people
