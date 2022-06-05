A shift in Arizona’s congressional districts this year will mean unexpected mailing and printing expenses for the Mohave County Recorder’s Office. Now, officials are seeking $50,000 in additional funding to prepare for this year’s election.
“When we put the budget together early last year, we did not know what redistricting would look like,” said County Recorder Kristi Blair. “The legislative and congressional numbers were the only changes. We still needed to update the voter ID cards, and that was an expense of about $42,000. The 90-day notices that are sent to determine what party ballot independent voters want was another $40,000.”
As of May, county budget reports showed the recorder’s office had an available budget of $237,506 for voter registration costs alone, while total expenses were an estimated $211,172.
Without an approval from the county’s governing board for an additional $50,000 in funding, Blair reported last month that her office’s budget for postage and printing are insufficient to cover expenses through the end of this fiscal year.
“Our biggest challenge in any election year is that voters do not notify us when they move, and we must process every single piece of mail that is returned to us,” Blair said this week. “We have third parties send out notices to voters that creates some confusion, which typically comes at a time when we are already processing large quantities of return mail.”
Blair says she doesn’t expect this election cycle to be more challenging than previous years. However, she said that the recorder’s office has lost staff since the 2020 election, and one opening for a full-time position in the recorder’s office is available to potential applicants.
Mail ballots are expected to be sent to the recorder’s office beginning July 6 – and only full-time, election-certified staff who have signature verification training will be allowed to process those ballots.
Voters may contact the recorder’s office at voterregistration@mohave.gov, or by phone at 928-753-0767 or more information.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next Monday on whether to approve the additional funding for the recorder’s office, at its next meeting in Kingman.
